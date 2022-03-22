Good News: More Suburbs Can Now Order an NBN Upgrade

NBN Co has announced that it’s kicking off network upgrades across Australia, with more customers now able to order infrastructure upgrades for their properties.

The company responsible for the NBN network is spending $4.5 billion on the program and has now announced a long list of suburbs and towns that will be eligible for upgrades first. You can find eligible suburbs on the announcement page in two tables.

Back in September, we reported on this network upgrade plan entering its early stages, with a smaller-scale upgrade program kicking off.

With the program now expanded, customers in many more suburbs can now nominate their premises for an upgrade by placing an order for one through a participating internet retailer, for a plan on NBN Home Fast or higher, provided they live in one of the eligible locations.

Let’s just break this down really quickly, because this is a little confusing. If you live in one of the areas on NBN Co’s list for potential network upgrades, and you want a faster internet speed, all you need to do is sign up on an NBN 100 plan or higher (NBN 100 is now referred to as NBN Home Fast by NBN Co). At the moment, these upgrades are limited to Fibre to the Node (FTTN) customers.

The participating internet provider (companies like Telstra, Aussie Broadband and Superloop, for example) then handles the order and will organise the upgrade for you.

These upgrades are pretty significant for FTTN customers, which are currently serviced by what’s considered to be the slowest type of fixed-line NBN. It’s not as fast as Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) which are able to reach speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps.

“When eligible customers order a plan based on an eligible wholesale speed tier, we will replace the existing copper lead-in with a fibre lead-in,” the NBN Co statement reads.

“We are scheduled to add approximately 60,000 FTTN premises per month, on average, across Australia, enabling them to order a plan based on NBN Home Ultrafast [plans with speeds up to 1,000 Mbps], a number that will steadily rise to two million by the end of next year.

“75 per cent of Australians connected to the NBN Fixed Line network will be able to access a plan based on NBN’s Home Ultrafast service, by the end of next year.”

Additionally, later this year, NBN Co says that it will offer infrastructure upgrades to Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) customers, allowing them to upgrade to FTTP.