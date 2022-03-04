6 Stylish and Functional Monitor Stands That Will Save Your Neck

It’s a strange concept to think that sitting could be so detrimental to our health and yet, it is. For those of you who are lucky enough to make a living planted at your desk or through a screen, you may not realise how easy it is for you to develop spinal or joint injuries later on in life. Funnily enough, all it takes is a monitor stand to make a quick fix to avoid a long-term injury.

While you may think that those aches and pains are reserved only for those who work in manual labour or play a lot of sport, you’ll be sorely mistaken. Staring at a screen all day isn’t just poor for your eyesight, it’s especially poor for your neck.

Most people tend to work from laptops and bend their heads down as they type away at their screens. What we don’t realise, however, is that our big ol’ brains weigh a lot. More than what our necks can support. After years of maintaining this type of posture, the strain in our neck begins to trickle its way down to our lower backs. Then, an occasional neck strain suddenly becomes a daily problem.

While you definitely shouldn’t think of a monitor stand as a cure-all solution to future lower back and neck problems, it is a small step in preventing aches and pains you’ll wish you did something about when you had the chance.

Below, we’ve rounded up six monitor stands that are stylish, functional and helpful for correcting poor ergonomics.

This might just be the god of all monitor stands. Not only can it raise your laptop by 3.15 inches, but it also comes with four USB ports so you can charge your devices, which eliminates the need to repeatedly crawl under your desk to plug or unplug your adapters.

It also features snazzy RGB lights that echo the vibe of a gaming set-up and its lights can change between seven different effects with the press of a button.

We also enjoy how it comes with its own little pull out drawer, so you can store all your bits and bobs, and it sports a nifty a phone stand, so you’ll never miss a notification.

Shop this monitor stand for your desk here for $42.30.

If you’re short on room, this is the monitor stand for you. You can use the little space underneath to keep your notebooks or papers out of the way and reduce your desk clutter. It also happens to come in black, brown or oak to match whatever aesthetic you’re gunning for on your desk.

Shop it here for $29.99.

If organisation is your thing, you’ll get a kick out of this monitor stand, which sports two pen holders and two drawers for storage. The top drawer is divided into three little compartments, so you can separate your paperclips from your stapler or your sticky notes.

Shop this monitor stand for your desk here for $53.45.

This 2-in-1 glass monitor stand would be an elegant, contemporary addition to any workspace.

You have the option to stack them on top of each other, or have them act as a dual monitor stand if you are in possession of two screens. Its glass design makes it super easy to spot and clean dust or stains, too.

Shop this dual monitor stand here for $59.99.

This monitor riser allows you to hide away any loose items, such as rubber bands or pens by sliding them inside its bamboo drawers. You can even use it as a storage space for your keyboard, if you need to clear off your desk.

Grab this computer monitor stand for your desk here for $44.99.

In case you haven’t had the chance to invest in a new computer monitor, you can still save yourself from some neck strain by placing your laptop on an adjustable stand, like this one. All you need is an extra keyboard, unless you complete most of your work using your mouse, then you should be fine.

The great thing about this laptop riser is its adjustability which gives you more power to decide how high up want to lift it. It also happens to keep your laptop safe from spills and gives you more room to copy down notes on your meetings, rather than awkwardly make do with the space beside you.

Pick one up here for $39.99, down from $49.99.