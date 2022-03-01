RIP To Huawei’s Matebook X Pro Selfie Cam and its Awkward Angle

It’s Mobile World Congress season! This year at MWC 2022, Huawei had a lot to show off, including computers, portable speakers and two-in-ones.

Huawei makes some really great technology, it’s just a shame that their phones are Google-less, otherwise they’d have some pretty nice smartphones. Speaking of, phones were notably absent from their announcements this year.

But regardless, let’s just go through Huawei’s MWC 2022 announcements. Here’s all the kit coming from the tech giant. Keep in mind, Australian prices and availability are still to be confirmed.

Huawei’s flagship laptop, the Matebook X Pro 2022

Huawei unveiled the next generation of its flagship laptop series, the Matebook X Pro 2022. We reviewed the Matebook X Pro 2021 and thought that it was a seriously terrific computer with a lacking camera position.

Well, I’m happy to report that the 2022 model has moved the camera to a sensible position, above the screen, where it should be. I considered the in-keyboard camera to be one of the only things holding the 2021 model back, so I’m over the moon.

Moreover, the laptop is packed with a 14.2-inch display with a 3K resolution, a bezel-less screen and a 1.38kg weight. The display is touchscreen and the laptop has an integrated Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, along with an Intel Iris Xe GPU. Supposedly too, you can charge for 15 minutes and get three hours of battery life from this computer. It ships with Windows 11, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. I’m already a fan.

We expect the price to stick around the same point, about $3,000.

While we’re on the topic of laptops, Huawei revealed a two-in-one at MWC, the MateBook E 2022. Running Windows 11 with an OLED display, the Matebook E 2022 looks a bit like a Chromebook, kickstand and all. Additionally, it packs an Intel Core i7 processor and an Intel Iris Xe GPU. it also has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity.

Huawei hasn’t brought a Matebook E to Australia before, so here’s hoping we see this one.

The Huawei Matestation X

Sounding a lot like a PlayStation, the Huawei Matestation X is Huawei’s first all-in-one desktop PC, kind of like a Mac computer. It’s a good-looking device, with a tall stand at the back and a minimalist approach, along with narrow bezels. It’s also touch-screen and has a 4K+ resolution (that is 3840 x 2560, to compensate for how tall the screen is).

It also packs a 512GB SSD and an 8-core 16-thread processor.

Matepads aplenty

Huawei showed off two new Matepads at MWC 2022, including the Matepad Paper, the company’s first E-Ink tablet, intended to feel natural to pen writers. At 10.3-inches in size, the Matepad Paper comes with the Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation). It’s supposed to be a serious ebook contender.

Additionally, Huawei debuted its next-generation Matepad tablet, powered by Harmony OS (Huawei’s Android alternative). Complete with a 10.4-inch 2K display and a Kirin 810 processor, Huawei’s next generation tablet might have some trouble competing against the iPad and Android tablets, considering it doesn’t have Google.

Huawei’s first portable speaker

Additionally, Huawei showed off its first portable speaker. The Huawei Sound Joy (co-engineered with Devialet) packs a four-speaker-unit system, an 8,800mAh battery (with a claimed 26 hours of use on a single charge) and IP67 resistance. It even has some funky lights at the bottom of the device.

On top of this, Huawei showed off its first printer, the Huawei PixLab X1, a laser printer capable of scanning, copying and, of course, printing. No word on if it’s coming to Australia, sorry printer fans.

Very keen to see if much of this comes to Australia, but I’m just so happy the camera has been put in a sensible spot on the Matebook X Pro.