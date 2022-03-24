Dell’s New XPS Laptops Pack Tonnes of Power and Look Terrific

Dell has announced two new XPS series laptops as a part of its 2022 range, a refresh of the series featuring Intel’s 12th-generation CPUs.

They’re an upgrade upon last year’s XPS models, the XPS 15 and the XPS 17, which sport the same name as the laptops from this announcement (the ’15’ and the ’17’ apply to screen size).

Let’s get into it. Here’s what you can expect from Dell’s new laptops.

The Dell XPS 15

Kicking things off, we have the XPS 15, the smaller of the two, although not the smallest option released this year. Earlier in the year, Dell revealed the new XPS 13 laptop.

Dell says that the XPS 15 is “The perfect balance of power and portability with an unrivalled immersive visual and sound experience” with strong battery life and an advanced thermal design. The design is one that I’m a big fan of, like a… MacBook Pro but more professional.

Though it’s slightly less powerful than the XPS 17, with a smaller screen and without the option for an RTX 3060 6GB GPU, the CPU choices on offer are all the same, as are memory and storage options. If you’re a video or sound designer after a high power laptop, it’s definitely worth considering the XPS 15 instead of the XPS 17. Our review of last year’s model sung nothing but praise for the XPS 15.

Let’s get into some specs.

Display : 15.6-inch FHD+, 3.5K OLED touchscreen or 4K touchscreen, 92.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. No touchscreen on the FHD+ model

: 15.6-inch FHD+, 3.5K OLED touchscreen or 4K touchscreen, 92.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. No touchscreen on the FHD+ model CPU : 12th generation Intel CPUs (i5-12500H, 17-12700H, i9-12900HK)

: 12th generation Intel CPUs (i5-12500H, 17-12700H, i9-12900HK) Storage : 256GB SSD, 512GB SSD, 1TB SSD, 2TB SSD, 4TB SSD

: 256GB SSD, 512GB SSD, 1TB SSD, 2TB SSD, 4TB SSD GPU : Several GPU options (Intel UHD, Intel IRIS Xe, Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB or Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti 4GB)

: Several GPU options (Intel UHD, Intel IRIS Xe, Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB or Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti 4GB) Memory : 8GB, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB memory (all DDR5)

: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB memory (all DDR5) Battery : 56WHr or 86Whr

: 56WHr or 86Whr Ports : 2 Thunderbolt USB-C ports, 1 USB-C port, 1 SD Card Reader, headphone jack

: 2 Thunderbolt USB-C ports, 1 USB-C port, 1 SD Card Reader, headphone jack OS: Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro

The price on the Dell website starts at $4,623, but it’ll go higher depending on the specs you choose. It’s available for purchase from today in Platinum Silver with a Black Interior.

Models listed on the Dell website at the moment feature the 3050 Ti exclusively along with fewer customisation options than what is listed here, but we’re expecting this to update soon.

The Dell XPS 17

This is the king of Dell’s 2022 XPS range, with a huge 17-inch screen and some terrific graphics options.

Dell says that the XPS 17 “Can fuel the most intensive creative projects with ease, with powerful performance, a stunning 17-inch display all in an impossibly thin laptop design. Harness colossal power in an optimum form”.

I’m inclined to believe Dell when they say it has colossal power. Pairing an i9 CPU with an RTX 3060 6GB GPU would make for some insane gaming performance. Backed up by the highest memory option (64GB) and this machine would be perfect for memory-intensive video and sound editing.

Let’s get technical.

Display : 17-inch FHD+ or 4K touchscreen, 93.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. No touchscreen on the FHD+ model

: 17-inch FHD+ or 4K touchscreen, 93.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. No touchscreen on the FHD+ model CPU : 12th generation Intel CPUs (i5-12500H, 17-12700H, i9-12900HK)

: 12th generation Intel CPUs (i5-12500H, 17-12700H, i9-12900HK) Storage : 256GB SSD, 512GB SSD, 1TB SSD, 2TB SSD, 4TB SSD

: 256GB SSD, 512GB SSD, 1TB SSD, 2TB SSD, 4TB SSD GPU : Several GPU options (Intel UHD, Intel IRIS Xe, Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB or Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB)

: Several GPU options (Intel UHD, Intel IRIS Xe, Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB or Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB) Memory : 8GB, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB memory (all DDR5)

: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB or 64GB memory (all DDR5) Battery : 97Whr

: 97Whr Ports : 4 Thunderbolt USB-C ports, 1 SD Card Reader, headphone jack

: 4 Thunderbolt USB-C ports, 1 SD Card Reader, headphone jack OS: Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro

The Dell XPS 17 starts at $4,995 with a higher price depending on your specs. It’s available for purchase from today in Platinum Silver with a Black Interior. The RTX 3060 option isn’t set to arrive until April.

Models listed on the Dell website at the moment feature the 3050 exclusively along with fewer customisation options than what is listed here, but just like with the XPS 15, we expect this to update soon.