Black Adam, the Shazam Villain, Will Have to Wait for His Own Movie Now

There’s a new movie out this year, Black Adam, that’s starting to get a bit of noise around it. You may have heard of Black Adam, the DC antagonist who typically shows up (in the comics) to be the stand-in bad guy for Shazam (who is also getting a movie this year).

Well, what’s the deal with Black Adam? Why is a character that is typically set up as a villain being given his own movie? We’ve got answers to all your burning questions below. OK maybe not all of them, but a few of them.

Trailers? Not yet

The movie hasn’t received a trailer yet (and considering that it has been delayed to the end of the year, we might not see a trailer for some time). That said, DC has released a sizzle reel for some upcoming films, including snaps from the Black Adam movie.

We also have this teaser for Black Adam.

What is Black Adam about?

Black Adam is a story of the titular hero, what he did for Kahndaq (an ancient state in the Middle East filled with magic and wonder) and his return to the modern world after being imprisoned for thousands of years. He’s less about world conquest and is more about protecting Kahndaq, no matter the cost.

The film itself is a spinoff to Shazam!, which involves a storyline that meshes with Black Adam (an ancient superhero coming to the modern-day). In the comics, he was mostly portrayed as a villain, however more recent incarnations have portrayed the character as more of an antagonist. We might see Shazam appear in the film, but no confirmation just yet.

We will, however, see heroes from the Justice Society of America, such as Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Hawkman.

How does this movie fit into the DCEU?

This movie is a part of the DCEU, the same universe where Shazam!, Justice League and Aquaman take place.

Unlike Joker and The Batman, it doesn’t belong to its own pocket universe.

Who will star in Black Adam?

The titular hero will be played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Adrianna Tomaz (also Isis, the love interest of Black Adam) will be played by Sarah Shahi.

Doctor Fate will be played by Pierce Brosnan, Hawkman will be played by Aldis Hodge and Atom Smasher will be played by Noah Centineo. Quintessa Swindell will play Cyclone.

Additionally, James Cusati-Moyer, Uli Latukefu and Marwan Kenzari are set to appear.

Black Adam release date

Black Adam is expected to hit theatres on October 20, after being delayed from its original July release. The film has been stuck in development hell for 15 years now, so hopefully, it’ll finally come out at the end of this year.