Apple’s Fantastic Budget Smartwatch Is Currently on Sale

If you’ve been looking to grab yourself a smartwatch, but don’t want to spend a stack of cash, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic budget option – especially when compared to Apple’s premium prices. Like the other products under Apple’s SE banner, this smartwatch is designed to include the essential features of the more premium Apple Watches at a more affordable price.

That budget price tag has become more affordable, as you can currently snag up to 10% of the Apple Watch SE range. Here’s what’s on sale, along with everything you need to know about the Watch SE.

What are the Apple Watch SE sales?

The overall price of the watch depends on its screen size and whether or not you want a cellular connection. The smaller the screen and lack of a mobile network connection, the lower the retail price.

Here are how the Apple Watch SE sales shake out:

What can the Watch SE do?

In Gizmodo’s review Apple Watch SE, we were pretty impressed by its snappy performance, especially when contrasted with its more affordable price.

The best way to describe the SE is that it’s Watch Series 5.5, as it combines various functions and features of the Series 5 and Series 6. It includes the accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter of the Series 6, but runs on the Series 5’s dual-core S5 processor.

With that reduced price tag also comes reduced features. The Watch SE doesn’t include an electrical heart sensor or blood oximeter. The Watch SE has an OLED Retina display, but unlike both Series 5 and Series 6, it doesn’t have an always-on function.

Those missing features might be a deal-breaker for some, but as we concluded in our review of the smartwatch, “The Watch SE punches above its weight and is the best Apple Watch if you’re on a budget.”

You can check out the Apple Watch SE on sale from Amazon Australia here.