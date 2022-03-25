All of Lego’s Coolest Pop Culture Cars

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As my wallet was revving up to 88 dollars per minute to purchase the upcoming Back to the Future Lego set, I had a thought. This is Lego’s section version of the Back to the Future DeLorean. It’s also released two versions of the Ghostbusters Ecto-1. How many other pop culture vehicles could you build, if you had the time and money?

The answer is a lot. What follows is a list of what we think are all the coolest pop culture cars Lego has ever released. Back to the Future and Ghostbusters are on there, of course, but there’s also a lot (and we do mean a lot) of Batman, some James Bond, Fast and Furious, as well as some excellent older sets. Check them out.

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5

Image: Lego

Some cars on this list make sense. Batmobiles, sure. Time machines, yes. But this Aston Martin fit for a secret agent? It’s both random and perfect. It’s 1,295 pieces total and will set you back $209.99 when it’s back in stock. We did a full review here.

Speed Racer’s Grand Prix Race

Image: Lego

Three cars for the price of one! Really though, what you want here is the Mach 5, the others are just a bonus. Unfortunately this 567-piece set from 2008 is long retired, so it’s only available on the after market. Great, underrated movie though.

Back to the Future DeLorean

Image: Lego

Great Scott! Pictured above is the tempting new 1,872 piece set; it’s out April 1 and will cost $269.99. You can read all about it here, but from that image alone you can tell it’s a beauty. Of note, there was another smaller version released a few years back, but that has now been retired. This one is heavier.

Ghostbusters Ecto-1

Image: Lego

Like the DeLorean before it, this still available — it’s a 2,352-piece set and costs $299.99. Notably, this is not the first Ecto-1; it’s the Ghostbusters: Afterlife version. Smaller ones were made for the original film and 2016’s Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. This is by far the most detailed version, though.

Indiana Jones’ Shanghai Chase

Image: Lego

Out of all the vehicles on this list, this is by far the lamest. But it’s on here because some of you might not know that over 10 years ago, Lego made Indiana Jones-themed sets. And what better car (not tank or motorcycle) chase is there in the franchise than the one at the beginning of Temple of Doom? Plus, look at its amazing mini-figures. Anything goes! This 2009 set was 223 pieces and is retired.

Dom’s Dodge Charger from The Fast and the Furious

Image: Lego

Some people live their life a quarter mile at a time. Now, you can life your life one Lego block at a time with this fully functional Technic based on The Fast and the Furious films. At 1,077 pieces, it costs $179.99, but is currently out of stock.

The Batman’s Batmobile

Image: Lego

From the theatres to your shelf, here’s Lego’s most recent Batmobile based on Matt Reeves’ current hit, The Batman. It’s 1,360 pieces and costs $169.99.

Oh, and this list is all Batmobiles from here on out. Be warned.

The Tumbler

Image: Lego

Based on the Batmobile (aka “the Tumbler”) from Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, this 2,049-piece set costs $US230 ($319) and is currently available. Don’t confuse it with the 1,860-piece, retired set from 2014 though.

The 1966 Batmobile

Image: Lego

Based on the 1960s TV show, this Batmobile is not as big or as flashy as its counterparts, but it will WHAM! BAM! and BOOF! into your collection much easier since the 345 piece set only costs $59.99.

1989 Batmobile

Image: Lego

For our money, this is the granddaddy of them all. The 3,308-piece Batmobile from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman. It’s currently sold out, but once restocked, expect it to set you back $399.99.

The Lego Batman Batmobile

Image: Lego

You couldn’t do a list of pop culture Lego cars, especially with so many Batmobiles, without having the actual Lego Batman Batmobile from the movie.. However, this 581 piece set is retired.