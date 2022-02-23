‘Wiper’ Malware Discovered on Ukrainian Devices as Bank Websites Suffer Cyberattacks

As an ongoing political crisis continues to roil Ukraine, the nation’s banks and government agencies have been struck with disruptive cyberattacks for the second time in two weeks.

Last week, a number of banks and government agencies were affected by denial-of-service attacks, the likes of which knocked their websites offline. Now, on Wednesday, a similar set of attacks have occurred. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, said Wednesday that DDoS attacks had struck websites for a number of the nation’s government agencies, including its Foreign Ministry and Security Service, as well as those of a number of large banks.

At the same time, threat analysts with cybersecurity firm ESET alleged late Wednesday afternoon that Ukraine had also been struck by a destructive “wiper” malware — similar, in form, to one that was used in an attack on Ukrainian government agencies in January. The malware, which has reportedly been “installed on hundreds of machines in the country,” could be used to corrupt data on the devices it has infected, ESET researchers tweeted.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past month and somehow don’t know what is happening, here’s the recap: For the past several weeks, a diplomatic scuffle in Ukraine has threatened to devolve into a potentially catastrophic military engagement that would have major implications for the entire world. The Biden administration has perpetually warned that Russia is planning a full-on military invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin, Russia’s forever president, has continually denied this, though his recent manoeuvres might lead you to think otherwise.

Ultimately, all of this conflict revolves around questions about the political future of Ukraine. Russia maintains that the West has aggressively encircled it via its Cold-War era defence club NATO and that, should Ukraine receive NATO membership, it would basically be the last straw. Allied countries in the west have proffered that Russia is hellbent on a maniacal takeover of Europe and that an invasion of Ukraine is a pretext for a larger plan of Russian resurgence in the realm of global affairs.

Amidst all this conflict, there’s been a lot of talk about what kind of role hackers and cyber warfare might play in the lead-up to a broader military engagement. Here’s what people are saying: