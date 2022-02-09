Tom Holland Wants To Star As Jak in a Jak and Daxter A24 Movie

My sweetheart Tom Holland, Sony’s golden boy and internet heartthrob, wants to do a Jak and Daxter movie.

Speaking to Gamespot, the Spider-Man and Nathan Drake actor revealed that he’d love to bring one of Naughty Dog’s other franchises to the big screen. Holland said that he’d love to play Jak in a Jak and Daxter movie… And that he “Would make it at A24.”

Hey, @A24 and @Naughty_Dog. Tom Holland has a great video game adaptation pitch for you guys. pic.twitter.com/QKKbJYWedf — GameSpot (@GameSpot) February 4, 2022

“I would do like a really weird, live-action version of Jak and Daxter,” Holland said to Gamespot.

In the question, Gamespot asked him to cook up his dream videogame adaption with a blank cheque. It was a broad question, considering there are tonnes of videogames to consider adapting.

Holland didn’t disappoint with his answer, wanting a really weird and dark adaption. To be fair, I actually love his idea. Approaching Jak and Daxter in 2022 with a slightly different tone would be kind of cool.

For those who don’t know, Jak and Daxter was Naughty Dog’s big game franchise for the PlayStation 2, a platformer following in the footsteps of Crash Bandicoot (also Naughty Dog), with a more mature art style (although still cartoony) and deeper gameplay. Personally, it was one of my favourite franchises growing up and I’d love Naughty Dog to give it some attention again.

Buuuut there hasn’t been anything Jak and Daxter in years, not since they appeared in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale in 2012. Naughty Dog went on to make the Uncharted games once they were done with Jak and Daxter, followed by The Last of Us in 2013.

Jak and Daxter is kinda the least loved Naughty Dog game, considering Crash Bandicoot got a new game in 2020, Uncharted is getting a movie in a couple of weeks and The Last of Us is being adapted into an HBO show.

So hell yeah, Spider-Man, you take Jak and Daxter and you run with it. A24 would probably be a terrific distributor for a Jak and Daxter adaption.

With Jak 2, the series took a sharp turn, becoming darker with a similar tone to the first game. Jak basically goes through his emo phase and that might be what Holland reckons could be brought to life on the screen.

Of course, the Twitter beacons have been lit for shitposts after Holland said he’d love to make a Jak and Daxter adaption at A24.

they're gonna announce this for 2024 pic.twitter.com/dH2dzNnvpi — MH (@DapperSteve) February 7, 2022

Anyway, if you wanna know what Holland is getting at with an A24-adapted Jak and Daxter, I recommend you watch Euphoria (starring his girlfriend and equal internet heartthrob Zendaya) and The Lighthouse (starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe).

You may have also heard of The Green Knight, Uncut Gems and Ex Machina. In the way that Tarantino movies are sort of their own genre, so are A24 movies.

If you’re keen on Holland’s next film, Uncharted releases on February 17. While you wait, why not check out all the other sci-fi, horror and fantasy films releasing in Australia this year.