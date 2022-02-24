There Are Even More Wild Rumours About Who’s Joining the Kraven Movie

Renfield’s cast continues to expand, mysteriously, as does the cast for the sequel to The Meg. Get a glimpse of what’s coming on the season finales of Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. Plus, a new look at Pompo The Cinephile’s western release. Spoilers away!

Meg 2: The Trench

THR reports Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta have joined the cast of Meg 2: The Trench. The outlet additionally notes Cliff Curtis, Sophia Cai, and Page Kennedy are now confirmed to reprise their roles from the first Meg movie.

True Haunting

Deadline reports Erin Moriarty and Jamie Campbell Bower will star in True Haunting, a film at Screen Gems from director Gary Fleder based on the book by Edwin F. Becker. Focusing on real events, True Haunting chronicles Ed and Marsha Becker as they discover their new home is haunted by the spirits of its previous tenants. “Desperate for help, the Beckers sought out an exorcism: the first ever televised. Millions around the country tuned in. Although the broadcast was a success, the exorcism was not. Instead, it made things worse. Much worse…”

Renfield

Deadline also has word James Moses has joined the cast of Renfield in a currently undisclosed role.

Kraven the Hunter

Meanwhile, The Illuminerdi alleges Russell Crowe has been cast in Kraven the Hunter as Nikolai Kravinoff, the “father of Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven The Hunter, and Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka Chameleon.” The outlet also suggests Taylour Paige will play Calypso, the voodoo priestess long associated with Kraven in her bid to get revenge with him against Spider-Man.

Hypochondriac

XYZ Films has acquired the rights to Hypochondriac, an LGBTQ horror film from Addison Heimann in which “a young potter’s life devolves into chaos as he loses function of his body while being haunted by the physical manifestation of his childhood trauma.” The film stars Zach Villa, Devon Graye, Madeline Zima, Yumarie Morales, Marlene Forte, Chris Doubek, Paget Brewster, Adam Busch, Michael Cassidy, Peter Mensah, and Debra Wilson. [Deadline]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In the latest issue of D3 Magazine (via The Direct), Rachel McAdams confirmed Christine Palmer is no longer romantically involved with Stephen Strange.

They are not back together, unfortunately… as we saw at the end of Doctor Strange, he chose to stay in the Sanctum, meaning he can’t entertain his selfish desires. He would’ve loved to stay with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard thing. He said, ‘No. I’m going to be a Super Hero and defend our reality. I have to move on. Our movie shows him dealing with the decisions he’s made. He might regret how things ended with Christine; he still carries a torch for her.

Fast and Furious 10

According to Vin Diesel on Instagram, Fast and Furious 10 is now filming in London.

Fast is back in London, amongst many new locations around the world for the Finale of Fast… Hope to make you proud… All love, Always.

The Bad Guys

A second trailer for The Bad Guys gives us a rundown of its character’s previous felonies.

Pompo the Cinephile

Pompo the Cinephile, the CLAP-animated adaptation of the Shogo Sugitani manga about a production assistant putting up with the artistic demands of his demanding studio boss, now has 15-second teaser for its upcoming English release.

The Fringe

We also have a teaser for The Fringe, a “new cinematic universe” about asteroid miners.

Legends of Tomorrow

Nate may-or-may-not sacrifice himself to save Alan in the trailer for “Knocked Down, Knocked Up” — next week’s season finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

Batwoman

Finally, Marquis goes full Joker in the trailer for next week’s season finale of Batwoman, “Are We Having Fun Yet?”

Banner art by Jim Cook