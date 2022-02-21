The Fastest Cars In GTA Online In 2022

So, you wanna go fast? You wanna win every race? Well, I can’t help with that last one because racing is more about skill and luck than the car you drive, but I can help you go faster with this handy-dandy list of the top 10 fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto Online.

There are, shall we say, a lot of cars, trucks, motorcycles, and assorted other conveyances in GTA Online. In fact, after years of updates and free expansions, GTA Online now contains nearly 700 drivable vehicles. While that list includes motorcycles, planes, and boats, the vast majority of these controllable vehicles are cars. And as one would expect, these models differ significantly, with most having their own top speeds, handling stats, and other qualities that set them apart from the other cars cruising the streets of San Andreas.

With all that in mind, it can be overwhelming for new or returning players to figure out which car to buy. And while the fastest car in the game isn’t necessarily the best car to buy, GTA Online lets you own quite a few cars, assuming you have the money to burn and a garage or two to stash them in, and it’s not a bad idea to own at least one really fast car. They tend to be great for getting around the city or escaping other players, and most importantly, you can use them to beat your friends in races and brag about it afterward.

To help you earn some bragging rights, maybe win some races, and just generally have some fun, here are the fastest cars in GTA Online based on various tests and stats collected from Broughy1322, an expert on all the vehicles in the game.

(Note that for this list we aren’t looking at just the top speed, but also overall lap times, price, and other factors. Also, we are only looking at cars that can actually be used in online track races with other players. So no wild rocket cars. Also, also, all pricing is in USD)

Benefactor BR8 Open Wheel Racer

Cost: $US3.4 million

Class: Open-Wheel

If you want a speed machine that can zip around corners better than anything else in GTA Online, and you don’t mind spending an ungodly amount of money on it, then you need to buy a BR8. There are a few open-wheel F1-like racers in GTA Online, all of them added in 2020 for a new F1-like race mode, but the BR8 is the best of the best. If money means nothing to you, here you go!

Progen Emerus

Cost: $US2.7 million

Class: Super

Not far behind the BR8 is the Emerus supercar. This quick 2-door automobile actually has a slightly faster top speed than the BR8 and the other open-wheel racers. However, it’s not quite as nimble around corners. Still, at nearly a million bucks less than the open-wheel racers (what a bargain!), the Emerus is a great purchase if you’ve got the GTA cash to spare on it.

Benefactor Krieger

Cost: $US2.9 million

Class: Super

In a lot of ways, the Krieger and the Emerus are nearly identical supercars, offering the same top speed and even looking similar to boot. The big difference between the two is that, thanks to its all-wheel drive, the Krieger is a little easier to control and a little more stable than the Emerus. At only $US100,000 more than the Emerus (and yes, in GTA Online that’s really not much) the choice between the two comes down to whether you think a bit of extra stability is worth the money. But you can’t go wrong with either of these cars.

Dewbauchee Vagner

Cost: $US1.5 million

Class: Super

At one point in time, the Vagner was considered the best overall car in GTA Online, especially when you factor in its relatively lower price. It can whip around corners quickly and with ease, and it has a solid top speed. However, the Vagner was released in 2017, and in the years since then Rockstar has added faster, more stable cars to the game, so it’s no longer top dog. However, if you want something fast that won’t break the bank, I’d still suggest checking out the Vagner. In fact, this is still my personal vehicle of choice when hanging out online.

Annis S80RR

Cost: $US2.6 million

Class: Super

Technically speaking, based on tests carried out by folks like Broughy, the S80RR is a solidly fast car, able to keep up with all but the fastest open-wheel racers. Yet the price seems too high, especially when you consider its top speed is a tad slower than the Vagner’s. Visually, the S80RR is a stunner, with a more box-like race car body, so you might prefer it for that reason alone. But for folks trying to get the best bang for their buck, the S80RR seems too expensive.

Truffade Thrax

Cost: $US2.3 million

Class: Super

Like the S80RR, the Thrax seems overpriced for what you are getting. However, it does at least feel more nimble than the S80RR and has a higher top speed, though it’s still a bit slower than the Vagner and other cars on this list. It’s also cheaper than the S80, though be warned: it isn’t the toughest supercar in GTA Online. A few crashes at top speed can leave it a smouldering wreck.

Grotti Itali GTO

Price: $US1.9 million

Class: Sport

The first sports car to appear on this list is also an old favourite of mine. The Itali GTO was once an out-of-control but extremely fast monster in GTA Online. However, after an update in 2019, the car’s handling was improved and it no longer lost control over every tiny pebble you hit. The end result of that update is that the GTO has become one of the best all-around cars in the game in the sub-$US2 ($3)-million price range. As a sports class car, it can be used in races that limit drivers to that vehicle, which is handy if you mostly own super class cars. I might not use the GTO as often as I once did, but I still take her out from time to time and I still have a blast.

Ocelot Pariah

Price: $US1.4 million

Class: Sport

Here’s a fun fact: The Pariah is, as of February 2022, the fastest non-rocket-powered car in all of GTA Online based on raw top speed. In a straight line, with no turns or obstacles, it outpaces far more expensive supercars and open-wheel racers. It’s even faster than some planes and rocket-propelled cars in the game. Wild stuff. However, the Pariah’s big problem is that it’s a hard-to-control animal, quick to spin out or wander around corners. It’s also so lightweight and fast that it will often roll, which can be annoying. But if you’ve got the skills and GTA Online driving experience to manage it, the Pariah is a beast that can often outrace vehicles twice its price.

Grotti Itali RSX

Price: $US3.5 million

Class: Sport

In theory, this should just be an Itali GTO (one of the best cars in the game) but better! And it is, but compared to the Pariah it seems overpriced. Don’t get me wrong, the RSX is a great car. But the price is insane, it doesn’t handle crashes very well, and it can sometimes be hard to control, though not as much as the original pre-update GTO. But the real bummer is that for all this extra money, the RSX ends up having a top speed that is about 2 km/h slower than the Pariah.

Pfister 811

Price: $US1.1 million

Class: Super

Another fun fact for you: The Pfister 811, despite its low price, is still (as of Feb. 2022) the fastest non-rocket-powered supercar in the game. And in fact, it’s right behind the overall fastest cars in the game, the Pariah and Itali RSX. Of course, this is all based solely on top speed. But even around corners and in traffic the Pfister 811 holds its own. This used to be my car of choice back in 2016, and I still like to break it out and smoke friends in drag races from time to time. After I win, they often yell out “How did that old thing beat my ?” If you want something that can beat basically any other car in a straight shot, the 811 is still a solid choice that is also very cheap compared to other, newer supercars.