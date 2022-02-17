The Boys: Diabolical Has an Eye-Popping New Trailer and Episode Breakdowns

When you talk about The Boys, you know there are no boundaries. The most offensive jokes, the sickest violence, the most twisted, dark subtext — any and all of it is what fans have come to expect. And that’s in live-action. Imagine what an animated version of that would look like. Well, imagine no more. Our best look yet at the upcoming The Boys Presents: Diabolical is here, and in two and a half minutes, there are more WTF moments than maybe all the seasons of The Boys so far. Or, you know, close.
Diabolical debuts March 4 on Prime Video and it consists of eight episodes, all in different animated styles, all from different creative teams, all set in the world of The Boys. Some tie directly into the series, like the origin of Homelander. Others are just… weird. Like an episode from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland that looks like just an episode of Rick and Morty. But beyond that, there are episodes written by Boys executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Shang-Chi star Awkwafina, Boys comic co-creator Garth Ennis, Archer star Aisha Tyler, Brooklyn 99′s Andy Samberg, and more. And that’s just behind the scenes. The voice cast in each episode is even better. Plus, as teased above, these episodes seem to get even wilder than The Boys ever could. Check out the latest trailer.
Disgusting, right? Just batshit. But it looks very entertaining. And in there you get a list of the hugely talented voice cast, many of whom don’t frequent animation. We already knew about the likes of Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Youn Yuh Jun. But now we also know Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Randall Duk Kim, Xolo Maridueña, Caleb McLaughlin, Eugene Mirman, Sean Patrick Thomas, and more.
See the full list at Entertainment Weekly, which also is where we learned of these episode breakdowns.
Laser Baby’s Day Out
Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen
Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson
Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts
An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents
Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth
Director: Parker Simmons
Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic
I’m Your Pusher
Writer: Garth Ennis
Director: Giancarlo Volpe
Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics
Boyd in 3D
Writer: Eliot Glazer
Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer
Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi
Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation
BFF’s
Writer: Awkwafina
Director: Madeleine Flores
Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports
Nubian vs Nubian
Writer: Aisha Tyler
Director: Matthew Bordenave
Animation Style: Inspired by anime
John and Sun-Hee
Writer: Andy Samberg
Director: Steve Ahn
Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror
One Plus One Equals Two
Writer: Simon Racioppa
Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe
Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation
All of which you can see March 4 on Prime Video.
Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.