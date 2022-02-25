The Batman’s Full Score Is Online to Dig Into Your Soul

The Batman swoops into theatres exactly one week from today, but if you can’t wait that long, you can hear what it sounds like right now. Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Lost, The Incredibles, Rogue One, Spider-Man: No Way Home…the guy has quite the resume) wrote the music for The Batman and the full score is now online.

And, much like you’d expect with the upcoming film directed by Matt Reeves, this isn’t your typical Batman score. A few of the tracks have been released over the past few weeks and with them, you get a real sense of menace. There’s very little bombastic heroism here. For the most part the music is raw, gritty, and gut-wrenching. But, when paired with Reeves’ visuals, it all works together to give us a Batman like fans have never seen before. You can find links to your favourite music service here, but, for now, here’s a YouTube version. It’s 29 tracks and, if you want to just listen to them all without switching, track 30 here is the full, two-hour version of the soundtrack.

Don’t want to listen before seeing the movie? Well, Michael Giacchino provides. In what’s become a signature for the prolific composter, his track listings are always very amusing, so here’s the full list.

1. Can’t Fight City Halloween (4:04)

2. Mayoral Ducting (2:34)

3. It’s Raining Vengeance (4:31)

4. Don’t Be Voyeur with Me (2:38)

5. Crossing the Feline (1:46)

6. Gannika Girl (2:30)

7. Moving in for the Gil (4:23)

8. Funeral and Far Between (1:45)

9. Collar ID (1:15)

10. Escaped Crusader (2:44)

11. Penguin of Guilt (3:44)

12. Highway to the Anger Zone (5:19)

13. World’s Worst Translator (3:34)

14. Riddles, Riddles Everywhere (1:54)

15. Meow and You and Everyone We Know (5:18)

16. For All Your Pennyworth (2:38)

17. Are You a Kenzie or a Can’t-zie? (5:45)

18. An Im-purr-fect Murder (3:48)

19. The Great Pumpkin Pie (2:22)

20. Hoarding School (4:55)

21. A Flood of Terrors (4:29)

22. A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 1 (4:33)

23. A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 2 (6:42)

24. The Bat’s True Calling (3:05)

25. All’s Well That Ends Farewell (2:41)

26. The Batman (6:47)

27. The Riddler (5:01)

28. Catwoman (3:03)

29. Sonata in Darkness (12:11)

I think my favourite is “Highway to the Anger Zone,” just because who doesn’t love a Kenny Loggins reference?

The Batman is in theatres March 4. Our review will be up Monday.

