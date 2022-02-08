Telstra Day Includes $200 off a Google Pixel 6 Pro

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Happy Telstra Day, everyone.

The telco has resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches and accessories, kinda just depends what they feel like discounting.

Telstra Day comes around once a month, but there’s a caveat – each deal is only valid for the day. Which is a bummer this time around, because today you can score a Google Pixel 6 for $200 off.

Telstra Day February deals:

These deals are open to new and existing Telstra customers, via the telco’s online store and in-store. The sale is on tomorrow, February 9, 2022.

Google Pixel

The best deal this month is by far the fact you can save $200 on the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, and a decent $150 off the Pixel 6.

The 125GB Pixel 6 Pro will set you back $1,099, the 256GB model $1,249 and the 512GB Pro is today $1,399. The Pixel 6 125GB model will come in at $849 for Telstra Day and the 256GB will cost $979.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro the first mobile device that’s mmWave capable. Back when these phones were released, Telstra clocked 3.6Gbps using a Pixel 6 Pro testing its own 5G mmWave, so it’s capable of blistering speeds.

While both Pixels support 5G, the insane speeds are only achievable on the 6 Pro

In our review of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we basically said the phones are so good, you’d be silly to buy another smartphone. Even Telstra reckons they’re great.

Save $200 on Pixel 6 Pro



Save $150 on Pixel 6



iPhone 12

Apple’s predecessor to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12, is also on sale as part of Telstra Day.

The 64GB iPhone 12 has been slashed by $250, coming in at $949, while the 128GB model will set you back $1,029 and the 256GB iPhone 12 is $1,199. Apple kit is rarely on sale, so this is a decent saving.

Based on a little mathematics, the iPhone 14s are expected to tip $2,000. So…

Save $250 on iPhone 12



Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G

The Find X3 Pro has the requisite hardware to put it in competition with heavyweight handsets like the iPhone 12 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

If you’re after a big screen, top-end specs, an eye-catching premium design and a powerful rear-lens camera, that’s what you’ll find here. Telstra is giving a chunky $400 off the Find X3 Pro 5G for Telstra Day.

The 256GB model will come in at $1,099.

Save $400 on OPPO Find X3 Pro



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G

With the rumour mill spinning that the next Samsung tablet is upon us, last year’s model is copping a Telstra Day discount to the tune of $500.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G will set you back $1,444.

Save $500 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G



Google Nest smart stuff

Telstra is offering up to $100 off some Google Nest speakers and smart home stuff, too. As part of Telstra Day, the Google Nest Mini Chalk will drop from $79 to $29 ($50 off), the Google Nest Audio will be half price at $74, the Google Nest Hub Gen 2 (in either charcoal or chalk) will be reduced by $100 to $49 and the Google Nest Hub Max has a $100 discount, coming in at $249.

Google Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor) and the Google Nest Doorbell (battery version) will each be $229 instead of $329.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch

The Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch in carbon/graphite or lunar white/soft gold will each have $150 knocked off the cost for Telstra Day, with the telco flogging these for $299 each.

Check back next month as we’ll keep this page updated.