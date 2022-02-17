Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Booked Before the Sequel Spin-Dashes Into Cinemas

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the creatively named sequel to the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie, is yet to hit cinemas, but that hasn’t stopped Paramount from talking about number three. Which will probably be named Sonic the Hedgehog 3. I’m taking bets.

During a spray of announcements for its Paramount+ streaming service, Paramount Pictures announced it is moving forward on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film and a new TV series centred on Knuckles.

While Sonic the Hedgehog 2 isn’t spin-dashing into Australian cinemas until March 31 (not until April 8 in the U.S.), we know it’s set to feature more characters from the original Sonic games, like Tails and Knuckles. In fact, Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) will make his first appearance in this flick.

From that tweet, we obviously know Paramount will have Idris’ Knuckles centre-stage in his own spin-(dash)-off. Sorry.

We don’t know anything else about the third instalment, and so far we’ve only seen one trailer of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel – it was released during The Game Awards 2021. Here it is:

I wouldn’t call it essential viewing, but you’d probably be better off watching the first Sonic the Hedgehog before going into the second, let alone thinking about the third. The plot of the original movie is pretty easy to write off, but it’s a fun ride, so if you’re unsure if you’d like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, maybe give the first flick a go.

If you’re a Sonic superfan, definitely watch the first one, but if you’re not really committed to Sonic in any way, you won’t feel too out of your depth watching the second one, at least at first glance.

We’ll update this page when we learn more about Sonic the Hedgehog 3. While you wait, why not check out every other major sci-fi, fantasy and horror flick set to release in this year.