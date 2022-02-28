The New Snapdragon-Powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Promises an Insane Battery Life

Lenovo has used Mobile World Congress (MWC) to unleash a tonne of new laptops on us, including the new ThinkPad X13s, which is not only the first ThinkPad powered by Snapdragon, but it also boasts “multi-day” battery life – yep, Lenovo says you can expect to get 28 hours of video playback out of this thing.

In addition to the ThinkPad X13s, Lenovo also dropped additions to its ThinkPad and ThinkVision portfolios. There’s a lot here, buckle up.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s

The first ThinkPad powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform, the new ThinkPad X13s was the headliner for Lenovo at this year’s MWC. It will ship with Windows 11 (Pro for some users) and is touted by Lenovo as ‘ultra-slim and ultra-light’ (it measures 298.7 mm x 206.4 mm x 13.4 mm and weighs only 1.06 kgs).

The 13.3-inch ThinkPad X13s also has no fan, which Lenovo says makes it “next-level silent”. What gets me is the promise of 28-hour battery life (that’s for video playback, too). This thing packs 49.5Whr battery. Memory is listed as up to 32GB LPDDR4x, storage as up to 1TB PCIe SSD and it’s expected to deliver 300 nits brightness (400 nits blue light). It also boasts 5G connectivity options, including mmWave.

Also worth noting is that the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is built with 90 per cent certified recycled magnesium in the top and bottom covers, 97 per cent PCC plastic in the battery Printed Circuit Board (PCB) cover and battery frame and with recyclable carton and bumpers in the packaging.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

Lenovo also announced the latest machines to its ThinkPad and ThinkVision portfolios, in addition to the X13s. The latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, powered by up to the latest Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processors will be available with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs (Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti; Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 8GB; Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB; Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB), up to 64GB DDR5 memory and optional dual SSD. Oh, it’s also available with (up to) 8TB storage.

There’s also 90Whr battery with rapid charge and a tonne of ports – 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x SD slot, 1x audio jack.

The 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 measures 359.5 mm x 253.8 mm x 17.9 mm and max weight is booked at 1.87 kgs.

ThinkPad T and P additions

The ThinkPad T series now also boasts a new ThinkPad T16, along with updated ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and T14 Gen 3, and Lenovo is also introducing a new ThinkPad P16s along with an updated ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 machine.

The ThinkPad T16, ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 all boast up to Intel vPro Enterprise with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors (for the Intel machines) and for the AMD versions, up to AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors. With Intel models, you can expect up to 48GB memory for the T16 and the T14s, up to 32GB for the T14, while all AMD machines will get up to 32GB.

Where the GPU is concerned, Intel models will get Intel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe, Nvidia MX 550 or RTX 2050 and the AMD models, integrated AMD Radeon 600M graphics. Ports and battery differ between the three models and whether they’re Intel or AMD machines.

The ThinkPad T16 is a 16-inch laptop weighing in at 1.64 kg, while the ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 are both 14-inch models weighing 1.21 kgs and 1.22 kgs, respectively.

The ThinkPad P16s and ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 both pack (up to) Intel vPro Enterprise with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series processors, for memory, you’re looking at up to 48GB and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Graphics options are Intel integrated UHD or Intel Iris Xe, Nvidia T550 Laptop GPU.

Both machines can run Windows 11 (up to Pro), Ubuntu Linux or Red Hat Enterprise Linux. And both pack a tonne of ports (2x Thunderbolt 4 and 2x USB-A, as well as HDMI, Ethernet, audio jack).

The ThinkPad P16s is a 16-inch laptop boasting 400 nits brightness, weighing in at 1.73 kgs, while the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 measures 14-inches at 500 nits and a weight of just under 1.4 kgs. Where battery is concerned, the P16s lists 52.5Wh-86Wh and the P14s Gen 3 lists 39.3Wh-52.5Wh.

ThinkBook 14s and 13s

MWC also saw Lenovo announce the latest ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops. The new models boast dual tone colour highlights and an anodised aluminium exterior.

ThinkVision M14d monitor

Lastly, Lenovo says the all-new ThinkVision M14d mobile USB-C monitor weighs less than 600 grams, measures 14-inches, has a super narrow bezel and a 2240 x 1400 resolution. The WLED monitor also has a 178-degree viewing angle. Under ports, we’ve got 2x video via USB-C, audio via USB-C and another 2x USB-C ports for upstream/downstream.

As with its new IdeaPad Gaming 3i and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops, Lenovo said pricing and local availability for its new machines will be confirmed ‘soon’.

This article has been updated since it was first published.