You Can Now Change Your Name on Snapchat

If you signed up for Snapchat back in 2012 with a name reminiscent of your young self, I have good news: you can now say goodbye to RoxySurfGirl69 (sorry to RoxySurfGirl69 if you’re reading this).

From tomorrow (Wednesday) Aussie Snapchat users will be able to change their username.

After testing the name change feature out – side note, this has been Snapchat’s number one requested feature for many years – the app is now ready for us to get it done.

All Snapchatters across iOS and Android will be able to change their username without any impact on their friends list, Snapcode, Snap score, memories or whatever else you can use the app for.

There is a catch, however – you can only change your Snapchat name once per year.

Here’s how to change your Snapchat name:

Tap the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner of the Camera to head to the profile screen Select settings by tapping on the gear icon in the top right corner of your profile Tap Username, which is just below Name, and select Change Username (which you’ll find marked in blue) From there, click continue on the pop up reminding you that your username can only be changed once per year Type in a new username, hit next and log back in to Snapchat to finalise the name change.

Happy new Snapchat name, folks.