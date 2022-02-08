Samsung Is Revealing Something ‘Epic’ at Tomorrow’s Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is official: The company announced that it will be livestreaming something “epic” on February 9 beginning at 10 am ET/7 am PT on Samsung’s website. Unfortunately, this translate to ridiculous o’clock in Australia – 2 am on February 10.

Let’s get right to it: We’re expecting Samsung to reveal its next Galaxy flagship series, the Galaxy S22. As in years past, we’re likely to see three variations to accommodate different users, starting with a base-model Galaxy S22 and topping out with a performance-tier Ultra model with a dockable S Pen, for those who miss the Note form-factor. And if you want a high-performing phone without the addition of a stylus, there is the Galaxy S22 Plus.

So far, we’ve heard the Samsung Galaxy S22 might start with an ever-so-slightly smaller display than its predecessors with a 6.01-inch screen, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will reportedly pack a 6.55-inch display. The Galaxy S22 Ultra would offer the largest display of the three, 6.81 inches, to really nail that Note replacement vibe.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to have the biggest battery of the three models, which Samsung teased last month. It’s speculated the Ultra will have a 5,000 mAh battery, while the S22 and S22 Plus will have 3,800 and 4,000 mAh batteries, respectively.

As far as looks go, expect that rear-facing camera array to look a little different from Galaxy devices in years past. The rear camera might include a 108-MP wide-angle primary camera, a 12-MP ultra-wide lens, a 10-MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom, and a second 10-MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom. That fifth circle on the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely a laser-autofocus sensor.

What’s powering up those cameras and the hardware inside is still up for debate. We’ve assumed thus far that the U.S.-based Galaxy S22 variants would run on Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, as is the industry trend for Android flagships. But Samsung also just announced its Exynos 2200 chip, the first smartphone processor with AMD graphics (though the company typically reserves the Exynos chips for its overseas devices.

You won’t have to wait long to learn about Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones. Don’t worry if you’re busy sleeping at 2 am, we’ll be here to walk you through all the new features in Samsung’s flagship lineup by the time you wake up.

This article has been updated since it was first published.