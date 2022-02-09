In the early hours of Thursday morning, Samsung dropped a fresh batch of Galaxy S22 phones on us – we got the S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra. If you’re wanting to get in early to score a new Galaxy S22, you’ve come to the right place for all your preorder info.
This article will break out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder deals from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. If you’re after preorder info for the S22 and S22+, head on over here.
Regarding the new Note, I mean Ultra – we had a quick hands on with the S22 Ultra, and our initial thoughts are this thing slaps.
Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder
Let’s break it down by telco. Please note it may take a little while for these tables to populate (we’re waiting on the telcos to publish all the detail at their end).
Telstra
Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)
Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)
Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)
Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)
Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)
Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)
Optus
Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)
Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)
Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)
Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)
Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)
Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)
Vodafone
Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)
Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)
Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)
Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)
Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)
Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)
What if I buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra outright?
From the Samsung website, pricing as follows:
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB + 128GB model has an RRP of $1,849
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB + 256GB model has an RRP of $1,999
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB + 512GB model has an RRP of 2,149
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB + 1TB model has an RRP of $2,449