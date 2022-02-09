Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Preorder Deals From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Samsung dropped a fresh batch of Galaxy S22 phones on us – we got the S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra. If you’re wanting to get in early to score a new Galaxy S22, you’ve come to the right place for all your preorder info.

This article will break out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder deals from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. If you’re after preorder info for the S22 and S22+, head on over here.

Regarding the new Note, I mean Ultra – we had a quick hands on with the S22 Ultra, and our initial thoughts are this thing slaps.

Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Let’s break it down by telco. Please note it may take a little while for these tables to populate (we’re waiting on the telcos to publish all the detail at their end).

Telstra

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Optus

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Vodafone

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (128GB)

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (256GB)

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans (512GB)

What if I buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra outright?

From the Samsung website, pricing as follows: