Supersize Your Nintendo Switch Storage With These Micro SD Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve owned a Nintendo Switch for a few years now, you’ve likely experienced the pain that comes from choosing which one of your favourite games is going to be archived. After all, it only takes about three open-world RPGs like The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt or Assassin’s Creed Black Flag to trigger that irksome internal storage message to pop up.

Unfortunately, 32GB just doesn’t seem enough in a world full of so many fantastic games that you’ve no doubt been adding to your shame pile. While the Nintendo Switch OLED model was released late last year with an increased internal capacity of 64GB, it still doesn’t quite cut it.

You have three options if you want to nip this issue in the bud. The first is the most obvious one: you can delete a game or two from your console. Not to be dramatic but this can feel like being asked to choose a favourite child. The second option, which is taking advantage of the quick archive feature, follows the same painstaking choice.

The third option (aside from buying a second Switch — which would be ridiculous), is buying a micro SD card. Depending on how many gigabytes you think you need (sizes range from 32GB up to 512GB), a micro SD card is the answer to all your internal storage problems.

Thankfully for you, we’re well aware that this is an issue that plagues many Nintendo Switch owners. We like to keep an eye out for new deals on the regular, so when the time arises, you’ll be well prepared.

What are the best micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch?

The 256GB Samsung EVO Plus is a beast of a micro SD. It has solid read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, and is currently on sale for $47.69, down from $89.95. So not only will you increase your Switch’s storage by 800%, you’ll be able to do it for under $50. That’s a lot of room for games, and there’s a very good chance it’ll be a long time before you ever come close to capping it, if at all. However, if you want a micro SD card will ultra fast reading speeds, then this SanDisk one with 256GB will do nicely for $59.29, down from $108.90.

There’s also SanDisk’s range of Nintendo-licensed micro SDs. You can currently pick up a 128GB SanDisk x Nintendo micro SD for $32.30, which usually retails for around $50. It has a solid read speed of 100MB/s, so it’ll have no problem loading and playing games fast. Of course, if you want something a lot faster, the SanDisk Extreme Pro microSD has been reduced down to $33.80 (RRP $80.82) and it also packs 128GB.

If you really want to give your Switch’s internal storage a boost, you can also grab a 512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD for $92.99 (down from $159 RRP). If those aren’t enough storage space for you, we don’t know what is. For a speedier read, upgrade to the SanDisk Extreme (512GB) for $118.88, down from $273.90.

How do you install a micro SD into your Switch?

Adding a micro SD to your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED is very easy. First, make sure your Switch is powered off and then pull it out of its dock. If you flip up the kickstand, you’ll see a tiny slot. Pop your micro SD into this slot, and you’ll be good to go.

Once inserted, turn your Switch back on and head to the system settings. Under the Data Management menu, select “Move Data Between System / Micro SD Card”. Select the prompt to move data from the console’s internal storage to the memory card, and then select the games you want to move.