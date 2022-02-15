Mickey Mouse Waves Goodbye to Masks in Disney Parks, Again

In June of last year, Disney Parks in the United States made masks optional in outdoor areas for vaccinated guests. That changed for a while but starting this week, it’ll go back again. Starting February 17, vaccinated guests won’t be forced to wear masks outdoors. Which would make more sense if Disney checked for vaccinations. Which it does not.

“The State of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort,” Disney wrote on the website for its California parks. “Beginning February 17, 2022, face coverings are required for unvaccinated Guests (ages 2 and older) in all indoor locations, including throughout indoor attractions and indoor queues. Face coverings are required for all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas.”

Talk about burying the lede. But there it is in that last sentence. Disney World in Orlando, Florida is similar, but will make them optional indoors too.

“Beginning February 17, 2022, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations,” the Florida site states. “We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theatres. Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.”

Of course, this is what everyone wants. We want covid to go away and to go back to the days of not being scared of carrying or spreading a potentially deadly disease. And that day is, we hope, coming soon. But after a week where Disney Parks reported a huge increase in its earnings, getting damned near back to pre-pandemic times, you’d hope the company would set a better example than let everyone walk around on a pinky promise.

