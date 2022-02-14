The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Meta Held a Super Bowl Afterparty — If You Could Manage to Get In

Published 2 hours ago: February 14, 2022 at 5:13 pm -
Meta Held a Super Bowl Afterparty — If You Could Manage to Get In
Image: Meta/Foo Fighters

So after failing to enter the Australian Open metaverse concert, how could I refuse the opportunity to attend another great web3 gathering? I thought I’d jump into Facebook-cum-Meta’s Super Bowl LVI concert.

Well, I did that, or at least I tried. Turns out Meta’s Super Bowl concert would suffer a similar fate to the AO one when I tried to barge through the doors and find out what’s going on.

If you’re unaware, the Super Bowl LVI was held just a few hours ago, with the Los Angeles Rams delivering a crushing defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals (23 to 20). It’s the perfect opportunity for advertisers to wheel out some expensive ads, which we’ve been keeping track of here.

But every now and again we get something weird out of the Super Bowl. This year, for me, at least, it’s Meta’s afterparty concert, featuring the Foo Fighters. Meta would be hosting the brilliant rock heavyweights in Horizon Venues, Meta’s metaverse application for big events and common metaverse stuff, which includes exploring worlds, seeing virtual friends and playing online minigames. VR Chat beat Meta to it by a few years with way more user customisation, but we won’t hold it against them.

I shouldn’t tease it along any further; the Meta Super Bowl concert didn’t work.

meta super bowl concert
Oculus Quest 2 listing for the Foo Fighters event. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Unfortunately this was the only screenshot I could nab of the event. It turns out that within Meta’s own application, screenshots on Meta’s own VR headset (the formerly named Oculus Quest 2) had been disabled.

Seems like a shot in the foot, but OK. Instead of raving to the Fooeys, I idled around the lobby for the event, waiting with several other people to get in. I tried taking screenshots with an integrated screenshot mechanic (involving holding a fake VR controller as a camera and aiming it) but I was unable to transfer these images to my computer.

meta super bowl concert
The lobby in Horizon Venues (shown above) had been made Super Bowl-themed with balloons, the floor coloured like a football field and a giant football statue in the middle. This is what the lobby normally looks like. Image: Meta

Supposedly, while I was trying to get in, some 12,000 people were in attendance. Not me, not the other people in my lobby (of which there were only five). Perhaps everyone was stuck in a purgatory-like lobby like us. According to other posts on Twitter, this would seem to be the case.

Regardless, I did snatch up a quote from one Metaverse concert lobby-goer: “It took me 45 minutes to get into the lobby”.

meta super bowl concert
Me, missing out on the metaverse concert of a lifetime. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

The application did take a while for me to get in as well, some 15 minutes, but all I did was restart the app and it worked. At least I got to see the lobby. Surely Meta assumed there’d be thousands of people trying to enter?

If you want to watch the experience without donning a headset, you can see it here.

Anyway, Web3 is doing just great. 

Zachariah Kelly is a writer at Gizmodo Australia.

