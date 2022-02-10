The Ultimate Marvel Binge: How Long Does It Take To Watch Every Movie and Show?

Ever since Disney+ entered the playing field, we’ve been spoiled for choice with Marvel content. The arrival of the streaming service also offers many a chance to go through an entire MCU rewatch, with nearly all the films and series conveniently in one place. If you’re considering taking on one of these rewatches yourself you may be wondering how long it will take.
We’re here to get the maths out of the way for you. Let’s figure out just how long it takes to watch every Marvel movie and series.
What is the runtime of every movie and series?
Let’s start by breaking down the time needed for every Marvel movie and show that is part of the MCU. I’ve placed the titles in release order rather than chronologically and gathered their runtimes as per IMDb.
- Iron Man – 126 minutes
- The Incredible Hulk – 112 minutes
- Iron Man 2 – 124 minutes
- Thor – 115 minutes
- Captain America: The First Avenger – 124 minutes
- The Avengers – 143 minutes
- Iron Man 3 – 130 minutes
- Thor: The Dark World – 112 minutes
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 136 minutes
- Guardians of the Galaxy – 121 minutes
- Avengers: Age of Ultron – 141 minutes
- Ant-Man – 117 minutes
- Captain America: Civil War – 147 minutes
- Doctor Strange – 115 minutes
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 136 minutes
- Spider-Man: Homecoming – 133 minutes
- Thor: Ragnarok – 130 minutes
- Black Panther – 134 minutes
- Avengers: Infinity War – 149 minutes
- Ant-Man and the Wasp – 118 minutes
- Captain Marvel – 123 minutes
- Avengers: Endgame – 181 minutes
- Spider-Man: Far From Home – 129 minutes
- WandaVision – (9 episodes) 357 minutes
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – (6 episodes) 324 minutes
- Loki – (6 episodes) 297 minutes
- Black Widow – 134 minutes
- What If…? – (9 episodes) 315 minutes
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 132 minutes
- Eternals – 157 minutes
- Hawkeye – (6 episodes) – 294 minutes
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – 148 minutes
How long does it take to binge-watch all of the MCU?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently stands at 32 different titles, with many more on the way. So you can gather this is not a binge-watch to take lightly.
By my calculations, the total of all the above runtimes adds up to be: 5,154 minutes.
That’s about 86 hours of Marvel movies and TV series to watch. If you watch them back to back with no breaks it would take 3 and a half days.
That’s a whole lot of Marvel.
Dozens more projects will soon be added to this list including Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and She-Hulk in 2022. So make sure you’re up to date before those come out!
If you need help finding where to stream all these MCU projects we’ve got a guide that will help you. As for which movie is the best? That’s a different debate.