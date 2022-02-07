Made Up Company Will Turn Your Made Up Truck Into A Made Up Boat

Despite the endless delays to Tesla’s Cybertruck, dedicated fans seem intent on creating accessories for the yet-to-be-released electric pickup. Now, a Seattle-based engineer has designed a set of amphibious add-ons so reservation-holders can dream about sailing their made up trucks across made up lakes.

That’s right, a truck that hasn’t been officially seen on the roads since it was unveiled by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2019 might soon hit the water. That’s if Seattle-based startup Cybercat is to be believed.

The firm, which was founded by UC Berkeley and Stanford University alumni Anthony Diamond, says it will create two accessory packs to transform your Cybertruck into a seafaring vehicle.

For upwards of 20,000 of your hard-earned U.S. dollars, Cybercat will promise to make you a pair of floatation devices that attach to either side of your truck. These are paired with up to five motors that strap to the back of the truck and power the craft when you set off in search of Atlantis.

The truck, which could weigh as much as 4,536 kg whenever it finally rolls off the production line, will be capable of speeds around 22 knots (40 km/h) when hooked up to the Cybercat.

Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s a made up truck pretending to be a boat. (Illustration: Cybercat)

Or if you opt for the even more outlandish Cybercat Foiler, which transforms your angular pickup into a floating hydrofoil, the firm promises speeds around 35 knots (64 km/h).

Imagine how fast the Cybertruck’s enormous windshield wiper will have to move as it keeps up with 64 km/h ocean spray!

Now, forgive my cynicism, but I can’t help but ask why?

The Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled more than two years ago with the promise that production would begin in 2021. The firm initially collected reservations for the truck, but soon stopped as it pushed the release of the pickup back to 2022.

Now, Musk has said that Tesla has no plans to release new models this year. So we will complete at least one more lap around the Sun before the truck reaches any of its 1.2 million reservation holders.

So, an endlessly-delayed truck is obviously the perfect product to build your new business around, right?

POV: You’re a fish in the year 2050 and this is the first time you see a Cybertruck. (Illustration: Cybercat)

This is a nifty idea, and one that if I had a truck and a spare 20 grand I’d genuinely be interested in seeing come to fruition.

But I just can’t get my head around why a host of new businesses have popped up around an electric truck that won’t be on the road for at least another 12 months. If ever.

We’ve seen camping accessories, trailers and now boat modifications, all targeting a market of none. Surely even the one Hummer EV owner that GM managed to reach last year is a better target market than the zero Cybertruck owners that currently exist?

Or, even better, you could design your aquatic accessories for one of Tesla’s current lineup, the Ford F-150 Lightning or even a small hybrid truck like the Maverick. You know, cars that will soon or have already reached the masses.