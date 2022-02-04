It’s Not a Bird, or a Plane, It’s the Colonel With a Drone

Google’s sister company is giving its own answer to the age-old question: can chickens fly? With Wing on Friday announcing they’ve started delivering KFC via drone in some parts of Australia.

Thanks to a partnership with Alphabet’s Wing, residents in southeast Queensland can order KFC through the Wing app and have it delivered via drone. The Wing drones will carry orders in their custom-designed packages at an average speed of more than 110kmh. Much faster than a chicken.

It’s pretty good news for those of you living in Kingston, Logan Central, Slacks Creek, Underwood and Woodridge. For the rest of us, we’ll have to wait until Wing expands its pilot.

News from everyone’s favourite colonel follows a week after Roll’d announced residents of southeast Queensland could get their Bánh Mì delivered by drone. But drone delivery in this region is nothing new.

Wing last year proved to be pretty popular in Logan, making almost 4,500 deliveries in a single week. But that was just the start – it announced in September it was expanding the remit of its Wing fleet and building them a new home at a shopping centre in the state’s southeast.

Alphabet, also known as the parent company behind Google, launched Wing in just two Logan suburbs in 2019. That’s quickly ballooned in the past two years thanks to lockdowns and more people working from home. Wing has gone as far as calling Logan the drone delivery capital of the world.

Wing has grown massively since its launch in Australia but it’s still not available everywhere. In fact, Wing is only operating in three countries right now — Australia, Finland and the United States.

It’s a pretty rad approach to contactless delivery (and everyone loves a gimmick) but not everyone is happy about it. Mostly birds.

Reports of Wing’s delivery drones being mercilessly attacked by ravens caused the company to cease operations in parts of Canberra last year. It’s not known if KFC or Wing are working with birds in Queensland to ensure both drones and ravens can live harmoniously. If they haven’t, we all know who will walk (or fly, pardon) away with the KFC.

Oh shit. That’s cannibalism, right?