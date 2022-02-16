This Is Only the Beginning: What Fans Can Expect From Dune 2

Dune was such an amazing movie, based on an incredible novel and starring a range of terrific actors (including internet darlings Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya).

But it was just the beginning. Dune 2 has been confirmed and it’d be rude not to get hyped for it, especially after that ending.

We’ll be going over what we’ve learned about Dune 2 in this article.

WARNING!!! This is your spoiler warning for Dune (2021). Please turn away now if you’re (somehow) yet to see Dune!

This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

What will Dune 2 be about?

If you remember the events of the first movie, you’ll know that house Atreides was completely destroyed, spare Paul and his mother. Baron Harkonnen has taken over Arrakis, vowing to wipe out its native population at the end of the movie.

We’ll likely see some of Paul’s visions unfold in Dune 2 (Or Dune Part Two, as the above tweet would indicate), in particular the one of him and two warring armies having a knife fight on the sands of Arrakis. In the sequel, going by the books, Paul will likely lead a revolt against the Baron, after joining up with the Freman at the end of the first movie.

“I’m 100 per cent positively convinced that we stuck at the right moment, where we finally feel that Paul has [gone] from being a boy to an adult, and having all this arc of this first part completed,” director Denis Villeneuve said to Digital Spy on the ending of the Dune movie.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Villeneuve gave us a better idea of what the movie will be about.

“Second part, there will be much more Harkonnen stuff,” Villeneuve said.

“It’s like a chess game. Some new characters will be introduced in the second part and a decision I made very early on was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit and his experience of being in contact for the first time with a different culture.”

The first Dune movie only covered about half of Frank Herbert’s book, so it makes sense that the second movie would follow through and wrap the whole thing up.

Who will be returning in Dune 2?

We can expect Timothée Chalamet to return as Paul Atreides in Dune 2, along with Zendaya as Chani.

Rebecca Ferguson will likely return as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen.

Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Babs Olusanmokun are unlikely to return in the second movie (except perhaps for some flashback scenes) considering their characters were killed off in the first movie.

When is Dune 2 coming out?

Dune 2 is expected to hit theatres on October 20, 2023. We know, that seems like forever away, but it’ll be here before you know it. The spice must flow.

“We are supposed to shoot by the end of the summer [Winter in Australia],” Villeneuve added in his Empire Magazine interview.

A streaming platform has not been nominated for Dune as of yet, however, you can rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video.