Could, Somehow, Palpatine Return to Star Wars’ Streaming Future?

Marvel’s Blade movie adds another mystery role. Matt Reeves is teaming up with director William McGregor for a new vampire movie at Netflix. Lin-Manuel Miranda teases his new material for the live-action Little Mermaid. Plus, what’s coming on Naomi and Superman & Lois. To me, my spoilers!

Blade

Deadline reports Aaron Pierre is the latest to have joined the cast of the MCU’s Blade reboot in an undisclosed role.

The Boogeyman

Deadline also has word David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, Vivien Lyra Blair and Madison Hu will star alongside Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina in The Boogeyman, an adaptation of the 1973 Stephen King short story, about a pair of sisters confronting a mysterious supernatural lurker as they grapple with the death of their mother.

Smile

William McGregor (Gwen) is attached to direct Smile, a “vampire story in the spirit of Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive” for Netflix and producer Matt Reeves. The story is said to follow a teenager named Millie, “whose life is turned upside down when she’s bitten by a vampire while travelling to Los Angeles with her school. Wanting nothing more than to be human again, Millie learns she can reverse the process if she is able to kill the man who bit her before the next sunrise.” [Deadline]

The Little Mermaid

Appearing as a guest on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast (via /Film), Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed the live-action Little Mermaid will include a “really creative” new song in which we “hear from Ariel” shortly after she’s lost her voice to Ursula, the Sea Witch.

We wrote three or four tunes, original, replacing none of the ones you like. All of those are in. There is no bigger Little Mermaid fan than me, and the songs that I love that are in this movie are in this movie! They’re all in. But we found a couple of opportunities for some other music, and I can’t wait to see it. I’m as in the dark as anyone else, honestly… I will tell you that [director] Rob [Marshall] found a really creative way to hear from Ariel even though she is sans voice for a little while, and we wrote some music in her time on land that was really exciting. Because, you know, she gets to experience a lot of firsts as someone with legs for the first time, so we got to lean into all of that musically, which was exciting.

Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed on Instagram she has wrapped filming on Halloween Ends.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre director David Blue Garcia also discussed his hopes for a sequel in a recent interview with THR.

I’ve actually brainstormed quite a bit about what would happen in a continuation of this story, or just another tale in this world. I have some really cool ideas that I’d love to have the opportunity to pitch if Legendary wants to make another one.There’re also things when I watched this movie that I look back on and I wish I had done, so I’ve got those in my back pocket if I get to do another one. And of course, there’s that teaser at the end of the film, so there’s definitely a future to explore.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles now have their own character posters courtesy of the film’s official Twitter.

His enemies are roadquill. #SonicMovie2 speeds into theatres April 8. pic.twitter.com/hTz09Nfw3B — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 22, 2022

2 Tails 2 Furious. It’s all about the family in #SonicMovie2 – flying into theatres April 8. pic.twitter.com/zXcivFFyl1 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 22, 2022

The Batman

Batman assaults Commissioner Gordon, Catwoman, and The Penguin in three new clips from Bloody-Disgusting.

Black Crab

Noomi Rapace leads a post-apocalyptic band of ice-skating couriers in the trailer for Black Crab, coming to Netflix March 18.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ian McDiarmid stated it’s “not impossible” Emperor Palpatine could return in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+ in a recent interview with Metro (via Star Wars News Net).

I think I have to accept that, thanks to my ungrateful granddaughter [Rey Skywalker], my annihilation was finally final. [But] of course [Darth] Vader is back in the new [Obi-Wan Kenobi] television series, so I suppose it’s not impossible that one day his mentor might be discovered once again skulking in the shadows.

La Brea

TV Line reports the second season of La Brea will be 14 episodes long and “may be split into two halves” to allow for “extensive post-production VFX.”

The Walking Dead

The survivors celebrate Halloween in the synopsis for “New Haunts” — this week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

The group experiences Halloween in the Commonwealth; Mercer directs Daryl and Rosita in their military training; Carol questions Ezekiel’s medical condition.

Star Trek: Discovery

Spoiler TV has photos from “The Galactic Barrier” — tomorrow’s new episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Click through to see the rest.

Naomi

Everybody has designs on Naomi in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Homecoming.”

Superman & Lois

Finally, Superman & Lois gets to the bottom of Bizarro in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Tried and True.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuEGMbgo19A