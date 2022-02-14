Coinbase App Crashes After Super Bowl Ad Airs

Coinbase made its Super Bowl debut this morning, with an ad paying homage to that bouncing DVD screensaver that is, of course, nothing but mesmerising. But while the 60-second ad reportedly cost Coinbase $14 million, it also caused its app to crash.

Coinbase took an early lead in the Crypto Bowl (lol, thanks to our friends at Business Insider Australia for that one) with a Super Bowl ad spot that instantly got viewers’ phones in their hands and headed over to the signup page.

ICYMI ???? Now that we have your attention we'd like to announce that we're giving away $15 in BTC to anyone who joins Coinbase by 2/15. Click below for more info and RT to tell your friends! Sign up and see terms here → https://t.co/fKHisXZJJc pic.twitter.com/SDWUup2Ql5 — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022

The ad saw a bouncing QR code – much like the logo of a DVD player’s screensaver.

Only upon training a cell phone camera to the code did Coinbase’s name appear, leaving the company otherwise unmentioned on the screen until the final seconds.

If activated, the code linked to a landing page on Coinbase’s website offering $15 in free bitcoin in exchange for setting up an account by February 15.

But the company’s “Less talk, more Bitcoin,” campaign worked a little too well. It crashed the app.

Oh wow that was more popular than we expected, but don’t worry … we’re all still going to make it! Check your emails if you had a problem and sign up/see terms for our $15 BTC giveaway here → https://t.co/fKHisXZJJc #WAGMI pic.twitter.com/ie7VXPS2xy — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022

Meta thought it would jump in on the giggle:

The Coinbase app is up and running again.

We're back up and ready for you! https://t.co/YPIEt0ryVb — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022

