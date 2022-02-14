The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Coinbase App Crashes After Super Bowl Ad Airs

Published 1 hour ago: February 14, 2022 at 4:03 pm -
Image: Coinbase

Coinbase made its Super Bowl debut this morning, with an ad paying homage to that bouncing DVD screensaver that is, of course, nothing but mesmerising. But while the 60-second ad reportedly cost Coinbase $14 million, it also caused its app to crash.

Coinbase took an early lead in the Crypto Bowl (lol, thanks to our friends at Business Insider Australia for that one) with a Super Bowl ad spot that instantly got viewers’ phones in their hands and headed over to the signup page.

The ad saw a bouncing QR code – much like the logo of a DVD player’s screensaver.

Only upon training a cell phone camera to the code did Coinbase’s name appear, leaving the company otherwise unmentioned on the screen until the final seconds.

If activated, the code linked to a landing page on Coinbase’s website offering $15 in free bitcoin in exchange for setting up an account by February 15.

But the company’s “Less talk, more Bitcoin,” campaign worked a little too well. It crashed the app.

Meta thought it would jump in on the giggle:

The Coinbase app is up and running again.

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

