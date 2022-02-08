Wackadoo! You Can Now Spend a Night at Bluey’s Place

It is with great joy that I bring to you the house from Bluey, now available for a weekend stay on Airbnb in Frog’s Hollow, a suburb of Brisbane.

The house has been recreated in collaboration with Airbnb, as a part of its Only on Airbnb program. Previously, the program has recreated houses from House of Gucci, Sex and the City and Home Alone.

“On a leafy street in the heart of Brisbane, something magical has happened… the Heeler home from Bluey’s world has been recreated – for real life!” The Airbnb listing reads.

“Brace yourself for a weekend of family games and make-believe, in a home featuring Bluey and Bingo’s colourful bedroom, toy-packed playroom and lush backyard – complete with trampoline!”

The house will be available to book at 8 am AEDT on February 15 for a two-night stay from February 18-20, for two adults and two children who “must be residents of Australia”.

The listing is set at $10 per night, only available to those two adults and two children that stay over the weekend. That’s obviously not going to be the actual price, so details will likely change closer to the date.

The kitchen is stocked with “yummy treats” including Magic Asparagus, fruit and Bandit’s famous duck cake. If I were a little kid and a fan of Bluey, I’d be demanding that I stay a night at the Bluey house. It just looks so cool.

“It’s been building for over a year and it’s unbelievable to see this on @Airbnb today,” says Daley Pearson, one of Bluey’s producers.

Going through the photos of the property posted on Airbnb, it looks quite thoughtfully recreated, right down to the wallpaper, the patterns on bedsheets and the carpets on the floor. There’s also a Chattermax plushy!

The weekend stay isn’t where it ends for the Bluey house. On February 26 and 27, Jazz D’Arcy, one of Bluey’s composers, and Cherie Lange, a children’s choreographer, will be hosting an interactive family “Jam and Dance” Session in the Bluey house, costing $10 per person.

Bookings for the night open on February 15. As per the Airbnb listing for Bluey’s house, you won’t be able to hold a party at the property and pets won’t be allowed, especially emus named Shaun.

The Airbnb page recommends a game of musical statues to the Bluey theme song on arrival.

Anyway.