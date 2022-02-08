And Your 2022 Academy Awards Nominations Are…

When the Academy Awards nominees were announced last year, the results were rather underwhelming. There had been so few films of note released in 2020 because they’d been pushed back in hopes of being released in 2021, when the pandemic was over. Well, the pandemic isn’t over, but some studios still decided to bite the bullet anyway, giving up gems like Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Encanto, and No Time to Die — which has made this year’s crop of Oscar nominees much more exciting, at least for fans.

As you all probably guessed, of the sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and superhero movies that are Gizmodo’s nerdy bread and butter, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune did quite well for itself. The movie adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel earned 11 nominations, including for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Visual Effects, and more. Other genre nods include Encanto and Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines for Best Animated Feature, No Time to Die for Sound and Original Song, and climate disaster comedy Don’t Look Up, joining Dune in Best Picture. But here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Rysuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, story by McKay and David Sirota

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Sian Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Jom Spaits, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kirsten Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best International Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Visual Effects

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

Best Cinematography

Dune – Greg Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Costume Design

Dune – Jaqueline West and Robert Morgan

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jaqueline Durran

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia – Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz

Boxballet – Anton Drykov

Robin Robin – Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper – Albert Muelgo and Leo Sanchez

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run – Maria Brendeland and Nadine Luchinger

The Dress – Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki

The Long Goodbye – Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind – Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold – K.D. Davila and Levin Menekse

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Theree Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Sound

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Dough Hemphill, Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb

West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy

Best Production Design

Dune – Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vilau

The Power of the Dog – Grant Major and Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin

Dune – Joe Walker

King Richard – Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog – Peter Scibereas

Tick, Tick… Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva Von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh

The House of Gucci – Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from King Richard – Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast – Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days – Diane Warren

The 94th Academy Awards will air on March 27 on ABC.

