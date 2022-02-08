And Your 2022 Academy Awards Nominations Are…

When the Academy Awards nominees were announced last year, the results were rather underwhelming. There had been so few films of note released in 2020 because they’d been pushed back in hopes of being released in 2021, when the pandemic was over. Well, the pandemic isn’t over, but some studios still decided to bite the bullet anyway, giving up gems like Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Encanto, and No Time to Die — which has made this year’s crop of Oscar nominees much more exciting, at least for fans.
As you all probably guessed, of the sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and superhero movies that are Gizmodo’s nerdy bread and butter, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune did quite well for itself. The movie adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel earned 11 nominations, including for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Visual Effects, and more. Other genre nods include Encanto and Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines for Best Animated Feature, No Time to Die for Sound and Original Song, and climate disaster comedy Don’t Look Up, joining Dune in Best Picture. But here is the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Rysuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, story by McKay and David Sirota
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda – Sian Heder
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune – Jom Spaits, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter)
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kirsten Stewart (Spencer)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best International Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Visual Effects
Dune – Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski
Best Cinematography
Dune – Greg Fraser
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Costume Design
Dune – Jaqueline West and Robert Morgan
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jaqueline Durran
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Encanto – Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Bestia – Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz
Boxballet – Anton Drykov
Robin Robin – Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
The Windshield Wiper – Albert Muelgo and Leo Sanchez
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run – Maria Brendeland and Nadine Luchinger
The Dress – Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki
The Long Goodbye – Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
On My Mind – Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
Please Hold – K.D. Davila and Levin Menekse
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Theree Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Sound
Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Dough Hemphill, Ron Bartlett
No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb
West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy
Best Production Design
Dune – Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vilau
The Power of the Dog – Grant Major and Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh
West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin
Dune – Joe Walker
King Richard – Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog – Peter Scibereas
Tick, Tick… Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva Von Bahr
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh
The House of Gucci – Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” from King Richard – Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from Belfast – Van Morrison
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days – Diane Warren
The 94th Academy Awards will air on March 27 on ABC.
