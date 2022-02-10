10 Questions We Have After The Book of Boba Fett Season Finale

The Book of Boba Fett has come to a close. Well, chapter one at least. Today brought the seventh and final episode of The Book of Boba Fett season one, meaning there’ll be no new Star Wars content on TV for at least a few months. The show also left behind lots of burning questions — though most of those don’t have much to do with the titular character, since his portion of the story, for the most part, was fairly well wrapped up.

Here are 10 burning questions we have after the conclusion of season one of The Book of Boba Fett. Beware of spoilers.

Why were two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett mostly about the Mandalorian?

Mando was the MVP on Book of Boba. (Image: Lucasfilm)

Arguably the biggest surprise in all of The Book of Boba season one was that the fifth and sixth episodes of the show largely didn’t feature Boba Fett. They featured Boba’s cooler, newer, shinier version, the Mandalorian — a character crafted out of fans’ long-time love for Boba Fett. Which, we think, is a part of why Mando shows up for so long in this story: because his cocky swagger and insistence on always wearing his helmet are much more in line with what the audience expected a Boba Fett show to be like.

There’s more of course. Boba’s need for muscle to help his fight against the Pykes screamed for Mando’s presence. But once Mando was brought in, it would have been hugely unsatisfying not to deal with all the cliffhangers from his own most recent season: the Darksaber, Grogu, Luke Skywalker, etc. Don’t forget the shows are all connected, all made by the same people, and you can expect writer Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni realised that sneaking what amounted to two episodes of The Mandalorian into The Book of Boba Fett not only made Mando’s upcoming third season tighter, it made Boba Fett more enjoyable for viewers. Which it undoubtedly did, even if it did come at the expense of Boba’s screen time.

Will we see when Luke and Ahsoka met?

One of the better CGI Luke shots. (Image: Lucasfilm)

During those Mandalorian-centric episodes, the most shocking content had to do with Luke Skywalker. Not just that he’s training Grogu, but that he’s now acquainted with Ahsoka Tano. A casual fan might not think much of this — “of course those two Jedi know each other” — but a) Ahsoka isn’t a “Jedi,” and b), holy shit there’s so much more to it.

Ahsoka was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan. She lived through the Clone Wars, both the show and the actual war. She not only knows things about Luke’s father no one else could ever know but also Luke’s mum Padmé, Luke’s mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi, even Luke’s master Yoda — all of the people Luke didn’t get to spend enough time with, Ahsoka could tell him about. She knows about the Jedi Order, what’s good about it, what’s not, what works, what doesn’t. She’s Luke Skywalker’s walking, talking, personal Wookieepedia. And that the show robbed us of their meeting by jumping to a point where they’re already friendly is sad. We hope and pray we get to see, or at least read more about, their relationship at some point.

Is Cobb Vanth dead?

We told you there’s be spoilers. (Screenshot: Lucasfilm)

At the end of chapter six, Cad Bane shoots Cobb Vanth as a warning to not get involved in Boba’s war with the Pykes. And when Vanth’s people from Freetown ignore that and show up anyway, they admit that Cobb is gone. However, if you stick around for the credits of the final episode, it ends with Cobb Vanth in Boba’s heal-all Bacta tank and the Mod Artist (Stephen “Thundercat” Brune) standing over him. The implication is that, like he did with Fennic Shand, Boba will literally bring Cobb back to life and, hopefully, have another person in his debt. So while yes, Cobb might be dead now, he won’t be for long.

What’s up with the Twins?

We love these two chonksters. (Image: Lucasfilm)

If Boba Fett is going to take over Jabba the Hutt’s operations, it only made sense that his family would have something to say about it. Hence the introduction of the Twins, two Hutts who appear in the show, give Boba some shit, and then leave. Storywise, they provided narrative momentum and most importantly introduced Krrsantan into the mix. But they’re too fascinating to not see again. Where did they come from? What are their names? Where do they rule? Do they actually rule? Did they ever meet Jabba? Are they as ruthless as him? All questions we’d like to see answered someday.

Is Cad Bane really dead?

Go ahead, make my day. (Image: Lucasfilm)

Like Cobb Vanth, I think we can definitely answer this one. Yes. Cad was killed by Boba, which proved the blue bounty hunter’s point that as merciful as Boba thinks he is, he’s still a killer at heart.

But also, let’s be honest, Star Wars isn’t the best at keeping people dead. So if Cad Bane did show up again, we wouldn’t be too surprised. But for now? Dead.

How did Grogu survive Order 66?

Grogu watching Order 66 (Screenshot: Lucasfilm)

During his training, Luke Skywalker opens Grogu’s mind and we see his vision of Order 66, when the Republic Clones turned on and massacred the Jedi. The three Knights protecting Grogu die but he, somehow, survives. We still don’t know how he survived or who saved him, but we’re guessing we’ll find out at some point. What we do know is that if it was a Jedi, he doesn’t stay with him long. Don’t forget that when we first meet Grogu, he’s a captive and the Empire is aware of him.

Did Mando lose the Darksaber?

Mando with a loose Darksaber. (Screenshot: Lucasfilm)

You might be scratching your head over this one, so let me explain. Obviously, the lore and importance of the Darksaber were a big part of the Mandalorian’s sections of the show and, we assume, his story moving ahead. We see him pull out and use the mythical saber to fight the large, shielded droids in The Book of Boba Fett’s finale. The last time we actually physically see the saber on screen, it’s been knocked out of his hands, on the ground, and he moves away from it. The next scene he’s holding onto Grogu and leaves the area. When he fights the Rancor later it might be on his belt but it’s not clear.

What is clear is that he dropped it and moved away. While the odds are he just picked it up off-screen, there might be a chance he was so overwhelmed and excited to see Grogu he left the saber in the dirt — so he’d have to go back and get it. It would make a good excuse to for him reappear on The Book of Boba Fett, would it not? (See all this for yourself beginning at about 38:30 into the final episode.)

Have the Pykes really been defeated?

Pykes are super ruthless. (Screenshot: Lucasfilm)

At the end of the finale, things look good for Boba Fett. He’s defeated the Pykes and everyone now respects him. But recent Star Wars storytelling has suggested the Pykes are one of the largest crime syndicates in the galaxy. So we’d assume that while this one group on Tatooine has been defeated, there are others around the galaxy who will not be too pleased about these events. If the Pykes themselves don’t come back, more powerful than ever, another syndicate will surely try to move in and take over the planet.

Will there be more Book of Boba Fett?

The crew. (Screenshot: Lucasfilm)

The Book of Boba Fett ends with Boba, Fennic, Krrsantan, and the Mods all hanging out in Mos Espa, finally one big family. As of publication there has yet to be a definitive answer that season two of The Book of Boba Fett will be coming, but Disney+ does call it “season one” in its menu. Add to that the open ending as well as the Cobb Vanth tease, and we’re all but certain we’ll be seeing these characters again on Disney+

What’s next for the Mandalorian and Grogu?

Are you a Jedi, Grogu? Or a Mandalorian? (Image: Lucasfilm)

Fittingly, the characters we last see in the main story of The Book of Boba Fett are Grogu and the Mandalorian, back to their playful ways. It’s unclear what’s next for them but a few likely stories linger, mainly that the Armorer told Mando he was no longer a Mandalorian and to atone he must go to “the living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore.” So he’s probably heading back there and, if he does in fact have possession of the Darksaber, he has a claim to that throne, though Bo-Katan Kryze will probably have something to say about that. And also, we know that Grogu chose Mando over being a Jedi, but can his training really be over? Will he get his own Mandalorian helmet? All questions we’re sure to see answered the The Mandalorian season three, which is already filming and is rumoured to be out this winter.