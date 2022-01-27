We Heart All This New Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch

It’s safe to say fans will be seeing new Spider-Man: No Way Home merchandise for a long time. Maybe even up until the next Spider-Man movie comes out, whenever that is. So much of the movie was shrouded in mystery that it’s likely not even the toy companies got a glimpse of many of the characters from the second half of the movie — so as we continue to drool over stuff that was revealed pre-release, there’s also the knowledge more is surely coming.

For now though, we have some really cute and cool pieces from Hot Toys, including MJ, Peter, and the Green Goblin, the latter in his suit from the 2002 Spider-Man — giving us our best look at his costume in 20 years. There’s also an amazing assortment of Spider-Man: The Video Game pieces you have to see to believe. Check ‘em out.

Peter and MJ

Image: Hot Toys

This is the “Peter Parker & MJ Cosbaby Bobble-Head Collectible Set.” And just look at it. Precious. Learn more here.

Pumpkin Bomb Time

Image: Hot Toys

The No Way Home Green Goblin is the opposite of the cute MJ and Peter, but is gorgeous in its own way. Here are some other views.

Full-Body Goblin

Image: Hot Toys

The full Goblin figure! Here, for almost the first time in 20 years, you can see the suit in all its glory. That’s because, while it’s the No Way Home suit, it’s also nearly identical to the suit from the first Spider-Man film.

Gliding to a Collection Near You

Image: Hot Toys

One more photo of the badass figure. And though several of the photos are with the Glider, the stock figure does not come with that. That’s only the deluxe edition. See more of the regular figure here and deluxe edition here.

Spidey-Babies

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys is also rolling out a new line of Cosbabies based on the awesome Spider-Man video game. Learn more about them all here but let’s highlight a few of our favourites.

Spirit Spider

Image: Hot Toys

What an excellent combo of sweet and scary.

Doc Ock

Image: Hot Toys

Since we haven’t seen the No Way Home Doc Ock toy yet, at least we have this video game version.

Advance Suit, Activate!

Image: Hot Toys

Here’s the basic advance suit which still looks super sweet.

End Credits Scene

Image: Hot Toys

And, much like Into the Spider-Verse, we’ll end on the 2099 suit. Just super duper cool.

For more on all of these and other Hot Toys, visit the official site.