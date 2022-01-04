Updates From John Wick: Chapter 4, The Umbrella Academy, and More

Jodie Whittaker discusses finishing her time on Doctor Who. Get a new look at Peacemaker’s arrival on HBO Max. Plus, a look at Netflix’s latest Korean import in zombie horror All of Us Are Dead, and what’s coming on Naomi, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and more CW/DC shows this year. Spoilers, away!

John Wick: Chapter 4

Clancy Brown revealed to Collider that his character in the next John Wick movie will reveal “more” of the mysterious High Table.

I will say it’s more of the Table revealed. More of the High Table, the kind of intricacies of that authority structure is revealed. With my guy. And I am in a couple of scenes that you could argue are action scenes, I suppose. A lot of my scenes are with Bill Skarsgård, which was a lot of fun.

Renfield

In conversation with Variety, Nicolas Cage revealed he looked to Malignant and Ringu for inspiration on Dracula’s movements in Renfield.

I looked at Bela Lugosi’s performance, and then I looked at Frank Langella’s performance. I looked at Gary’s performance in uncle’s movie, which I think it’s just so sumptuous. Every frame is a work of art. I want it to pop in a unique way from how we’ve seen it played. So I’m thinking to really focus on the movement of the character. You know, I saw Malignant and I thought what she did with those moves — and even Ringu with Sadako [Yamamura] … I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice. What makes it super fun is that it’s a comedy. And when you get that tone right — comedy and horror — like American Werewolf in London, it’s a blast. It’s got to be a bulls-eye. But that’s what I’m looking for, something new to bring to the character, and also that perfect tone of comedy and horror.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Promotional art from the Doctor Strange sequel has hit social media, revealing a new look at Baron Mordo’s updated costume.

Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker re-confirmed she’s already filmed her regeneration scene in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

I’ve shot my version of regen, and it was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I’ve ever had. It’s a really bizarre feeling, because it’s the best time I’ve ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it’s a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you’re giving yourself stitches — like, ‘Why have you done it?’ But… it felt right….It was a wonderfully-celebratory-slash-grief-ridden day that I could spend with the family that I’d made. I suppose the best thing about it is that the episodes are still on. So until they’re off, I don’t have to really get my head around the fact that it’s not my part!

Dexter: New Blood

Dexter gets arrested in the trailer for the season finale of New Blood.

Yellowjackets

Meanwhile, the team take its first strides into cultish behaviour in the trailer for next week’s Yellowjackets.

Legends of Tomorrow

The cast of a reality show with the power to emotionally manipulate those around them appear unexpectedly in the synopsis for “Lowest Common Denominator” — the ninth episode of Legends of Tomorrow’s seventh season.

When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, the which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realises that a damned 90’s reality show crew sneaks into the manor causing havoc. Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to spike, and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) share their true feelings about their roles as Co-Captains. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) seeks advice about Astra from Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), but Behrad finds that his past is put on display instead. Meanwhile, when Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) opinions are ignored and her relationship with Gary (Adam Tsekhman) is dismissed, no one could have anticipated what happens.

Batwoman

Batwoman tracks “the OG” Poison Ivy in the synopsis for “Meet Your Maker,” the ninth episode of season three.

Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley’s (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn’t given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend.

Superman & Lois

Clark reveals he’s having visions to Lois in the synopsis for “The Ties That Bind” — the second episode of Superman & Lois season two.

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Tayler Buck).

Naomi

Naomi asks her friends to help in the synopsis for episode two, “Unidentified Flying Object.”

Following a shocking revelation by Dee (Alexander Wraith), Naomi (Kaci Walfall) enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego and whether they have anything to do with her past. Meanwhile, Naomi’s parents (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) are caught off guard by Naomi’s interrogations. Another ominous encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) leaves Naomi shaken, and she seeks Dee’s help in taking the next step to embracing her destiny.

Nancy Drew

Temperance places a fatal hex on the kids at the Youth Centre in the synopsis for “The Witch Tree Symbol” airing January 21.

HEXED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) searches for a missing person targeted by Temperance (guest star Olivia Taylor Dudley), who has also placed a fatal hex on the kids of the Youth Centre. With the solution to the Frozen Hearts mystery almost in their grasp, a shocking reversal puts the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), in the crosshairs. Also starring Scott Wolf. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#312). Original airdate 1/21/2022

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the first two episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories’ third season.

Crush OUR HOUSE IS FILLED WITH MEMORIES… – Living amongst their hoard of forgotten memories, elderly twin sisters Mabel and Jane are at each other’s throats until they find a common enemy. Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins and Matthew Kevin Anderson star. Kailey & Sam Spear directed the episode written by Amy Do Thurlow. (#310). Original airdate 1/16/2022. Plant Life IT’S DANGEROUS TO IGNORE MOTHER NATURE… – A technology-addicted man receives a strange plant from his boyfriend, but soon experiences disturbing changes to his mind and body as the plant takes root in his apartment. Donald Heng, Michael Ayres and Allyson Grant star. Vera Miao directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos. (#301). Original airdate 1/16/2022.

The Book of Boba Fett

Jennifer Beals’ Madam Garsa and the Mayor’s Majordormo (played by Veep’s David Pasquesi) enjoy their own character posters from the official Star Wars Twitter page.

Umbrella Academy

Elsewhere, a new poster from Netflix Malaysia introduces the Sparrows in season three of Umbrella Academy.

Peacemaker

KSiteTV also has photos from the first three episodes of Peacemaker, premiering simultaneously January 13 on HBO Max. Click through to see the rest.

All of Us Are Dead

Finally, Netflix has a trailer for its new Korean zombie series, All of Us Are Dead, premiering January 28.

