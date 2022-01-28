You Might Soon Be Able To Use Your iPhone’s Face ID With a Mask On

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Asha Barbaschow

Published 2 hours ago: January 28, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:apple
face IDfinallyiphonemaskunlock
Image: Getty

For a split second last year, I thought I was unlocking my iPhone XS Max while wearing a thick, black face mask that certainly didn’t show the dimples in my cheeks, let alone my mouth. But apparently that was just something akin to the Mandela Effect as today Apple has announced the start of the capability.

The first developer beta of iOS 15.4 is out today and it brings with it the capability to use Face ID while wearing a mask. A little late, but we’ll take it.

Thanks to Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) we can see the limitations of the tool.

“Face ID is most accurate when it’s set up for full-face recognition only,” the instructions from Apple read. “To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognise the unique features around the eye area to authenticate.”

The feature, however, is only for the iPhone 12 and newer.

Anyway, it may have been the Mandela Effect, but Apple promised this a year ago.

This developer update also brings with it new emoji, (apparently the plural of emoji is emoji), such as heart hands, biting lip, pregnant person and pregnant man, hamsa and a few more.

 

In addition, we can expect the ability to copy text from objects using the camera while in the Notes or Reminders apps, building on this super creepy, yet useful, Live Text capability.

Apple says iPhone users who want to experience iOS 15.4 before it is available can use a secondary device to sign up for the beta software program.

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

