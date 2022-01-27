Which Game Is the Uncharted Movie Based On?

The Uncharted movie is set to hit the big screen in February, starring Tom Holland as the much beloved Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully, based on the Uncharted Games.

Expected to be a sort-of mix between Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones, the Uncharted movie is based on the Uncharted games, released for PS3 and PS4. But this begs the question: what game is the movie about? Is it about all three? Is it about none of them? We’ve got your answers.

What game is the Uncharted movie based on?

The Uncharted movie seems to be a bit all over the place in terms of what game it’s based on. While it’s very much an origin story for the main character Nathan Drake, it pulls one of the most iconic scenes directly from the third game.

The scene involves Nathan Drake tailing off the back of a plane as it’s crashing, originally being one of the majors scenes in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. It almost looks shot-for-shot like the same scene.

Speaking to IGN, Holland revealed that much of the Uncharted movie is based on the fourth game.

“Lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular,” Holland told IGN.

Now, not to be a prude, but that really splices up the timeline. It’s an origin story about a young Drake, with much of the film inspired by the fourth Uncharted game, that also includes the most iconic scene of the third game (and possibly the entire franchise). That’s one big Uncharted stew.

Which Uncharted games should I play before watching Uncharted?

I’ll just spill the beans for you here – the Uncharted movie doesn’t need you to play all five of the Uncharted video games, however playing the games would probably give you context as to what the film will be like. You’ll also get a good idea of the characters, their motivations and what they’re like.

As it’s an origin story, the film will likely be self-contained, but here’s a quick guide to what games in the essential series you should and shouldn’t play. You can immediately cross the Vita-exclusive “Uncharted: Golden Abyss” off your list.

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune – The original Uncharted game, this one has the least iconic moments but sets up the rest of the franchise. It’s not essential, nor is it really an origin story, but it’s a fun adventure.

– The original Uncharted game, this one has the least iconic moments but sets up the rest of the franchise. It’s not essential, nor is it really an origin story, but it’s a fun adventure. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves – The second Uncharted game, Among Thieves is seen as one of the best PlayStation exclusives. It’s a fun time and is definitely worth playing if you’re craving an action-heavy Indiana Jones-like adventure.

– The second Uncharted game, Among Thieves is seen as one of the best PlayStation exclusives. It’s a fun time and is definitely worth playing if you’re craving an action-heavy Indiana Jones-like adventure. Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception – Following the legacy of Uncharted 2, Drake’s Deception is an incredible game, with its iconic plane scene featured in the film. If you’re going to play an Uncharted game in the leadup to the film, this is one you shouldn’t miss.

– Following the legacy of Uncharted 2, Drake’s Deception is an incredible game, with its iconic plane scene featured in the film. If you’re going to play an Uncharted game in the leadup to the film, this is one you shouldn’t miss. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Holland says much of the film is based on A Thief’s End, so don’t let this one pass you by. Again, it’s an incredible exclusive, so expect to be entertained.

– Holland says much of the film is based on A Thief’s End, so don’t let this one pass you by. Again, it’s an incredible exclusive, so expect to be entertained. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Following side-characters Chloe Frazer (also in the film, played by Sophia Ali) and Nadine Ross, The Lost Legacy is a spin-off game to A Thief’s End. It’s not essential to the movie, but it’s great fun on its own.

Uncharted movie release date

The Uncharted movie is expected to release on February 17 in Australia. Check out the Uncharted cast over here.

Make sure you check out our article on every major sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, horror and adventure flick hitting cinemas in 2022 while you wait for Uncharted to finally release.