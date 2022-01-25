Thor: Love and Thunder’s Tessa Thompson Teases Love on the Horizon

It may be January, but Amazon already has very silly plans for a Chris Evans/Dwayne Johnson holiday movie team up. Chukwudi Iwuji gives an intriguing tease for his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 character. Plus, a few more snippets of The Batman footage, and Ethan Hawke talks Moon Knight. To me, my spoilers!

Red One

Deadline reports Chris Evans will star alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Red One, a “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy” from Amazon Studios “imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.” Jake Kasdan is attached to direct.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In conversation with THR, Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji teased his currently undisclosed character in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is “extremely powerful.”

Powerful. (Laughs.) Extremely powerful. Complex. James and I were talking about it, but he’s certainly one of, if not the most complex characters we’ve seen in the freaking Marvel universe. So he’s deeply complex and deeply powerful, and I hope intriguing. I hope I bring that to it. (Laughs.)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Tessa Thompson also discussed the new Thor movie’s focus on romance in a recent interview with The Wrap.

It’s totally exciting. We talk so much about representation and obviously, in terms of the LGBTQIA community, there’s still so much work to be done. But if you look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters! It’s hard because Taika [Waititi] and I would’ve even liked to go further, but in the context of the movies, there’s only so much we can do. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of time invested in love stories in Marvel movies in general. I think that will be a little different on the new Thor, which is exciting. And getting to play a character that historically is not written for somebody that looks like me, all of that felt exciting.

The Batman

Relish the runic rhyming of Riddler in a quizzical quartet of brand-new The Batman broadcasts.

Immanence

Researchers at sea learn God may be a space alien in the trailer for Immanence, starring Michael Beach, Summer Bellessa, Anthony Ruivivar, Eugene Byrd, Jamie McShane, and Asenneth del Toro.

Ghosts

Ghosts has been officially renewed for a second season at CBS. [Spoiler TV]

Moon Knight

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ethan Hawke revealed he also took inspiration from Carl Jung (in addition to cult leader David Koresh) for his portrayal of the villainous Arthur Harrow, who he states “believe(s) that they’re a good person.”

I was always a little apprehensive; there’s a certain kind of actor that really excels in that universe, and I’m still not sure I’m one of them. The uber-rich villain mastermind isn’t interesting to me. I love the ones who believe that they’re a good person and that’s why they have to kill you. That I find really terrifying.

Secret Invasion

A bloodied Cobie Smulders stalks Emilia Clarke in new set footage and photos from Secret Invasion (courtesy of Secret Invasion News). Click through to have a look.

The Book of Boba Fett

Thundercat’s unnamed cyberneticist is the latest Book of Boba Fett character (via Comic Book) to enjoy his own character poster.

Photo: Disney

Snowpiercer

Melanie may still be alive in the trailer for next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.

4400

Meanwhile, Mildred wants her telekinesis back in the trailer for next week’s episode of the 4400.

Doomlands

Roku has a new trailer for Doomlands, a half-hour animated comedy set in the post-apocalyptic ruins of Australia premiering this Friday.

