Every Upcoming Project in The Witcher Universe

The Witcher has firmly established itself as one of the world’s hottest universes. Not only has it been a hugely successful series of books, but those books have spawned equally successful video game series and multiple TV shows. Most recently, fans enjoyed the second series of Netflix’s The Witcher, but that’s not the only Witcher-y thing in store for us.

Here are all the upcoming projects based in The Witcher universe that you need to know about.

The Witcher – Season 3

Before Season 2 had even aired, Netflix had given the green light for the third season of The Witcher’s mothership show on Netflix.

Season 3 will delve into the events of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel Time of Contempt. Along with the events of the books, the series has a lot of unresolved tension from season 2 to deal with. Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt’s relationships are strained after the finale, not to mention there are plenty of enemies hunting Ciri for her power.

We don’t have a release date for The Witcher Season 3 just yet, but the scripts are written and filming is scheduled for this year. Hopefully, it won’t be too long of a wait.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

We may not see The Witcher’s third season any time soon, but one thing we do have to look forward to is the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Blood Origin is set 1,200 before the main timeline seen in The Witcher. It will explore the mysterious event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres and the creation of the first Witcher.

A new cast made up of Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarian lead the series that shows the realms of humans, elves and monsters coming together for the first time.

The Witcher: Blood Origin doesn’t have a release window more specific than 2022, but you can check out the trailer.

New Witcher animated film

The Witcher fans were not only treated to the second season of the show last year but also a completely new anime film set in The Witcher universe. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf introduced us to a young Vesemir and showed us the history of Kaer Morhen.

At Netflix’s Tudum event in September, it was revealed that another anime film set in the world of The Witcher had been approved. There’s no confirmation on what story this film will tell. Seeing as both Vesemir and Kaer Morhen went on to become important pieces in The Witcher’s main show it makes sense Netflix would continue filling in some of the blanks with these anime films.

The Witcher family-friendly series

Another surprise out of Netflix’s Tudum was the announcement that a family-friendly series based in The Witcher world was on the way.

Many have expressed concerns about how the darkness and violence of The Witcher will be translated for children. Executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has faith, telling IGN:

“To me, the thing that appealed the most in The Witcher, aside from the fact that it’s a family, are all of the moral thematics that Sapkowski has in there. His short stories, for instance, are fairy tales. Fairy tales are also written for children. There is a way to adapt these themes and these stories, with different characters of course, that lay the foundation for the Witcher world.”

Hissrich said the series may delve into the Trial of the Grasses, which is the first step in becoming a Witcher.

The Witcher 3: Complete Edition next-gen upgrade

Things have been quiet on the video game front since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015. CD Projekt Red moved on to work on other things, like Cyberpunk 2077. However, The Witcher video games have not been forgotten.

A next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3 has been promised on Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC. CD Projekt Red said in a quarterly earnings report that the upgrade was on track to meet its target release of Q2 2022. This means we could see it anytime between April and June 2022.

The Witcher 3: Complete Edition will apparently have visual enhancements, include all game expansions and have extra items inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher.

The Witcher: Grain of Truth – graphic novel

Andrzej Sapkowski may not have released a new The Witcher novel for some time now but Dark Horse has picked up the reigns for book lovers. The graphic novel house has released six volumes worth of The Witcher comics to date.

The next one fans have to look forward to is an illustrated adaptation of Sapkowski’s famous Witcher short story A Grain of Truth. The short was recently adapted in The Witcher’s second season on Netflix. Now fans will get to experience it in graphic novel form when Dark Horse releases The Witcher: A Grain of Truth on April 27.

As you can see there are plenty more projects from The Witcher universe heading our way. Now, all we have to do is wait.