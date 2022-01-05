The Fraggle Rock Reboot Looks Like 1985 All Over Again

The full trailer for Apple TV+’s reboot of Fraggle Rock is here and as you watch it, you’ll believe it’s 1985 all over again. All the same characters, costumes, and more are back, with a look that feels as if nothing has changed down at the Rock in 30 years, except a few more lights and some new Fraggle additions.

The show is called Fraggle Rock: Return to the Rock and all 13 episodes drop together on Apple TV+ January 21. Once again, the Jim Henson Company is at the helm; along with Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and the gang, new characters voiced by the likes of Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, and Kenan Thompson have joined the party. Check out the trailer.

Gobo is right. That song is catchy. But it’s nowhere near as catchy as the original theme song from the HBO show that ran from 1983-1987. And that will be the biggest challenge for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Can you blend in just enough nostalgia so that parents will enjoy introducing their kids to this new iteration while also giving those kids something new to latch onto?

Because look. Apple TV+ has all of the original episodes of Fraggle Rock on its service already. It would not be difficult to just move your cursor over and watch/rewatch the originals. Hopefully, this show will find a way to justify and distinguish itself from the original. And if it doesn’t? It’s still, without question, the Fraggle Rock children of the 1980s grew up with and loved, and that Apple surely paid a ton of money for. The world is a better place with more Fraggle Rock, whether it’s pointless or not.

Again, all 13 new episodes of Fraggle Rock: Return to the Rock debut on Apple TV+ January 21. Are you excited for this or what?

