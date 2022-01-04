TCL’s Big-Arse New 98-Inch TV Is Relatively Cheap, All Things Considered

An interminable pandemic has meant more people are avoiding movie theatres, what with their sticky floors and… other people, and turning instead to jumbo-sized home entertainment options in the comfort of their own living rooms. In that spirit, TCL has announced that it will continue to focus on a bigger-is-better approach for buyers in 2022 with its XL Collection of TVs.

A range of TVs that all exceed 80 inches, the biggest (and arguably most exciting) offering from the XL Collection is a 98-inch QLED TV, the TCL C735, which is available now for a cool $US8,000 ($11,131) — a price that beats out similar 98-inch TVs from competitors like Samsung and makes immersive, cinema-style home entertainment more accessible than ever before. (If you have $US8,000 ($11,131) to drop on upgrading a TV, that is.)

TCL Senior Vice President Chris Larson said the company’s big TVs — 60 inches and up — made up 25% of its TVs sold in North America last year, so clearly people are upgrading their homes with more cinematic options.

TVs in the XL Collection use TCL’s mini-LED display tech, which the brand first introduced in a TV three years ago under the “Quantum Contrast” marketing name. TCL’s third-gen mini-LED tech is baked into the new 85-inch 8K QLED X925pro, which is set to feature the company’s OD Zero mini-LED display tech for enhanced image depth and precision contrast.

TCL has long been known for its well-priced, high-tech TVs, and these giant new offerings are likely no exception. Though the company has struggled with software issues in recent months, pulling its 5-series and 6-series Google TV models from Best Buy shelves due to quality, the company’s 4K TVs are usually well-reviewed.

Much to the dismay of everyone on Earth, the pandemic might not be ending anytime soon, but at least the experience of a never-ending quarantine is forcing brands to innovate on new technologies designed to bring the outside world inside to us.