The Steam Deck Is Set To Have Some Great Gameplay, Despite Its Size

With the Steam Deck becoming available next month, a lot of us are watching on with bated breath, hoping that Valve’s newest foray into console gameplay won’t be a blunder and will be worth the wait.

But some of us need confirmation beyond hype: proof that it can play the video games that it says it can, beyond Valve’s B-roll of hand models playing the Switch-like device.

Well, we’re going to be focusing on Steam Deck gameplay in this article, including specs, gameplay footage from sources other than Valve and what you can expect from the Steam Deck console (and what’s unreasonable to expect).

Steam Deck Gameplay

Raw, unedited gameplay footage of the Steam Deck isn’t commonly available at the time of writing, but there are plenty of videos out there on YouTube of people trying out the Steam Deck. For the moment we don’t have any gameplay footage outside of the realm of pre-release models.

Valve is in the process of verifying games for the Deck, we’ve got a running list of what you can expect to play over here.

When looking into the console some five months ago, I found Linus Tech Tips’ video on the console very informative, where Linus tries out a few games like DOOM Eternal and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. He also praised the Steam Deck for its form factor and its gameplay.

Beyond Linus Tech Tips, Gamers Prey did a really great video demonstrating the gameplay of the Steam Deck with a wide variety of games.

The Steam Deck is capable of a wide range of gameplay, including handheld, TV/monitor gameplay, cloud gaming with cloud saving and gaming off a microSD card. It’s an impressive piece of kit.

Steam Deck specs

Of course, the Steam Deck’s gameplay is nothing without specs. Split up between three models (64GB, 256GB and 512GB) the Steam Deck offers portably gameplay equivalent to that of a low-end gaming PC, backed up by Valve’s SteamOS Linux operating system with an Windows compatibility layer inbuilt (allowing Windows-optimised games to work on it).

If you’re after specs, you can expect an AMD Zen 2 CPU, 8 RDNA 2 CUs for the GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 7-inch display with 1280 x 800 dimensions, a USB-C charging port and a 40Whr battery, capable of handheld and TV/monitor gameplay, like a Switch (except without needing a dock).

If you want to compare it to a gaming PC, it’s a bit tough to tell right now what the best comparison is, but as PCMag has reported, Valve reckons it’s pretty close to a mini PC you can buy on Amazon, which features an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, a Radeon RX Vega 10 GPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

Steam Deck release date

The Steam Deck is set to release on February 25 for a few markets, with initial pre order models being sent out to early buyers. The next drop of orders is expected for shortly after that. There is no Australian release date just yet, but you can try to order one if you want to perform some wizardry.