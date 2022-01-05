Samsung’s Portable Freestyle Projector Turns Walls and Ceilings Into Big-Screen TVs

When it comes to modern, customisable media-viewing experiences, Samsung seems to get it better than almost anybody. While the brand’s Frame TV advanced the art of incorporating your TV into your living room’s eclectic design, the Freestyle portable projector is designed for those who want to make the world their living room.

Weighing in at less than two pounds (1.83, to be exact), the Freestyle is a next-level, fully customisable projector that looks like a little speaker or a mini spotlight that can help make your entertainment fully portable. The device might be small, but it’s packed with features, and is capable of playing music, displaying decorative lighting, and projecting videos.

The Freestyle’s 180-degree cradle stand allows you to swivel your media to whatever surface is most readily available, from 30 inches to 100 inches on your ceiling or walls. The device also comes with auto focus and auto levelling features built in, meaning it will always automatically align on any surface you choose to project onto.

Its compact size also makes the Freestyle seem like the obvious choice for an increasingly nomadic set of younger folks. Can you really fit a TV in the converted school bus you turned into your home so that you can work remotely from Arches National Park in Utah as a content creator? No, probably not — but you can probably fit the lightweight, ultra-portable Freestyle, and use the leftover space for a chair, or something. Outdoorsy types will love that the Freestyle comes with an optional waterproof case and USB-C portable battery, as well as 360-degree sound and far-field voice control that make for an incredible viewing experience even outside.

Beyond its media applications, the Freestyle is also capable of creating trippy audio-visual experiences with its lens cap, which can be used to create mood lighting or can be synced to your playlist for a disco effect. For anyone who likes to live small or on-the-go, the Freestyle seems like a perfect way to get your favourite shows, movies, and music to come with you.