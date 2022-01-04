The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Is Just Around the Corner

Though speculation reigned for a long time, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is now on its way, after being confirmed by Samsung on January 4, as a part of CES.

In 2020, Samsung released the original Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the first FE device. It was well received, including by me and though the FE edition name continued with its flagship tablet, it took some time before the S21 FE was made official.

“The Galaxy S21 FE offers Australians great value and is packed with the best Galaxy features our fans love including a fast processor, awesome camera and an all-day battery with fast charging,” says Garry McGregor, the vice president of the mobile experience division at Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Priced from just $999, this is one of the most stylish and feature-packed smartphones on the market today.”

That price does make this phone very attractive, giving Samsung a firm contender in the below $1,000 market. This phone is set to directly compete with the iPhone SE (and the iPhone 13 Mini), the Google Pixel 6 and the Asus Zenfone 8.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs

The official specs of the S21 FE have been released, although more specific details are yet to be revealed. Aesthetically, the S21 FE looks a lot like the original S21 device, with a few small differences (such as the lack of a second tone on some colours). Regardless, here’s what Samsung has confirmed:

CPU : Snapdragon 888 chip

: Snapdragon 888 chip Screen : 6.4” FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 120hz display with 240hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode

: 6.4” FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 120hz display with 240hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode RAM : 6GB RAM (128GB model), 8GB RAM (256GB model)

: 6GB RAM (128GB model), 8GB RAM (256GB model) Storage : 128GB and 256GB

: 128GB and 256GB Rear Cameras : 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto

: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto Front camera : 32MP selfie camera

: 32MP selfie camera Battery : 4,500mAh

: 4,500mAh Connectivity : 5G, sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G on both models

: 5G, sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G on both models Biometrics : Fingerprint sensor

: Fingerprint sensor Weight : 238g

: 238g Colour options : Black and White

: Black and White IP rating: IP68

IP68 OS: Samsung One UI 4.0

Pricing and availability

With two models available, the S21 FE has two different price points. The 128GB device costs $999, while the 256GB device costs $1,099. Both devices are available in Graphite, Olive, Lavender and White.

The S21 FE will be available on January 11, 2022, just after CES 2022, where it will be shown in person. Both models and all colours will be available in Australia.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available from the Samsung eStore and Experience Stores, along with Samsung retailers and telco partners. If you purchase the phone before January 30, you’ll score yourself a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds 2, priced at $219.

This article has been updated since it was first published and we’ll continue to make changes as we learn more.