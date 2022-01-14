Peacemaker’s Opening Credits Should Win the Best Picture Oscar

James Gunn’s love of pop music has become a calling card. The song choices in both of his Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as The Suicide Squad, set Gunn’s superhero films apart from the rest. They’re irreverent, they’re funny, and, of course, it continues with his new show Peacemaker.

Both Guardians of the Galaxy films have elaborate music-driven opening credits sequences but Gunn tops them both with his first DC show. Streaming now on HBO Max, Peacemaker stars John Cena as the anti-hero first seen in The Suicide Squad. After betraying his team, Peacemaker now must enter an uncertain world and get on with his life… but not before this incredible opening title sequence, seen here without the literally offensive “Skip Intro” button that comes up on HBO Max. How dare anyone ever skip this?

The song there is called “Do You Wanna Taste It?” by the bang Wig Wam. And though it has a very distinct 1980s rock vibe, it’s actually from a 2010 album. So thank you James Gunn for the recommendation.

Besides the song being ultra catchy and funny, what makes this scene so incredible is Gunn’s direction of this cast. Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Nhut Le, and Lochlyn Munro are doing this absolutely ridiculous dance and just giving zero emotion about it. Just nothing. So you have these blank faces wildly flailing their arms around in unison as a “Norwegian glam metal band” talks about tasting “it,” as more and more cast members join in the fun. It’s just breathtakingly stupid, awesome, and absolutely perfect.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker are now on HBO Max with more coming each week. Gunn says he wants to make more seasons too, but he has that third Guardians of the Galaxy to make for next May before that can happen.

