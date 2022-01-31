Nintendo Hits YouTube Soundtrack Channel With Over 1300 Copyright Blocks

A YouTube channel that uploads video game soundtracks has reportedly been sent over 1300 copyright blocks in one day. This news isn’t shocking if you know Nintendo’s track record when it comes to fan creations and communities, but it’s still a frustrating situation as much of the music that is removed from YouTube is still not streamable on services like Spotify.

Yesterday morning, YouTuber GilvaSunner posted a tweet explaining that Nintendo had sent them and their channel over 1300 “copyright blocks.” The channel, which is extremely popular, uploads full video game soundtracks, letting fans easily listen to their favourite Kirby or Mario track via YouTube.

After all the copyright blocks went through and the dust settled, GilvaSunner shared a list of all the soundtracks that Nintendo had targeted and blocked from the site. It’s a long list.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Super Smash Bros Melee

Super Smash Bros Brawl

Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario Land

Super Mario Galaxy

Super Mario World

New Super Mario Bros

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team

Mario 3D World

Luigi’s Mansion

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

Kid Icarus Uprising

Kirby’s Dream Land

According to GilvaSunner their videos aren’t monetized and they don’t profit off them, yet Nintendo still decided to block hundreds of videos.

Kotaku has contacted Nintendo about the copyright blocks and if the company has any plans to release its music on streaming services.

This isn’t the first time GilvaSunner has run afoul of Nintendo. Back in 2019, the same YouTuber was sent numerous copyright claims from Nintendo over other video game soundtrack uploads. And throughout 2020, GilvaSunner continued to receive copyright blocks from Nintendo.

“I’m also not angry or surprised that Nintendo is doing this, but I do think it’s a bit disappointing there is hardly an alternative,” explained GilvaSunner in a tweet thread from 2020. “If Nintendo thinks this is what needs to be done (to set an example), I will let them take down the channel. It is their content after all.”

While it is true that Nintendo is legally clear to strike down video uploads of their copyrighted content, it continues to be disappointing that the company doesn’t wish to work with fans or its community of players to offer them more ways to enjoy the great music from past Nintendo titles. Though considering how quick the company is to shut down any fan game or mod, it’s unlikely Nintendo will be changing anytime soon.