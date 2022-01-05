Netflix’s Ultraman Anime Returns With an Ultra Bro-Fest

The Ultraman franchise wouldn’t really be what it is without a big team-up between myriad Ultra warriors. The first season of Netflix and Production IG’s adaptation of the Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi Ultraman manga already gave us a trio of rival Ultramen to deal with, but now the party’s getting quite a bit bigger.

Three years after season one first arrived, Netflix has finally released the first teaser for Ultraman season two, set to hit the streamer this coming April. After the first season brought together new Ultraman Shinjiro Hayata (Ryohei Kimura), Ultraman Ace Seiji Hokuto (Megumi Han), and Ultraseven Dan Moroboshi (Takuya Eguchi), the second will see the arrival of three more classic Ultramen from the franchise, in new spins based on their appearances in the manga series that inspired the show.

One of those is already familiar to us, in the form of Dan’s SSSP Informant Jack (Ryōta Takeuchi), who becomes the hulked-out Ultraman Jack. He’ll be joined by two more figures, one familiar and one new-to-the-show to round out the armoured take on the six original “Ultra Brothers” of the Ultraman franchise. Shinjiro’s father Shin (Hideyuki Tanaka), the former prime Ultraman, will suit up in a suit inspired by classic hero Ultraman Zoffy, while young journalist Kotaro Higashi (Tomoaki Maeno) will arrive as Ultraman Taro.

Shinjiro and his friends will need all the help they can get this season, which seems like it picks up promptly where season one left off, only to find half of Earth’s population — including poor Shinjiro himself — vanishing in a glow of orange light. As the remnants of the SSSP and Kotaro conduct separate investigations into the disappearances, and discover a sinister alien force behind them, they’ll come to realise that they need to work together to save the world — and complete the basic mathematics required to realise that Earth stands a much better chance with six Ultramen than it does with three.

Ultraman season 2 will hit Netflix on April 14.

