It’s Official: Y: The Last Man is Dead

Back in October, FX on Hulu cancelled Y: The Last Man just a few weeks before the end of its first season. Based on Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s 2005 Vertigo comic, the post-apocalyptic series starred Ben Schnetzer as Yorick, the last surviving cis male on the planet and his pet monkey as they travel the new world and come across different pockets of survivors. Showrunner Eliza Clark said at the time that she’d do her best to shop the well liked show to other networks or streamers and get a season two (or five). “We know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this story,” she said back in October.

For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder. (thread) — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) January 14, 2022

Sadly, it sounds like those plans haven’t reached fruition.Friday afternoon, Clark confirmed on Twitter that despite her best efforts, the show won’t be going forward with another season. “It’s always incredibly difficult to move a show,” she wrote, “and in recent years, it’s only gotten harder…But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.” In her thread, Clark said that the pitch for season two was “kickass,” and would’ve included some twists on the post-apocalyptic comic’s best stories. “Astronauts, anyone?”

Y was in development for a looooooong time, from originally being a film to multiple creative clashes, recastings, and the switching of rights. FX only begun developing the show in 2019, but the long time it took to get there is why the network chose to cut the show loose.

Though the show won’t be going forward, and she was admittedly hit “pretty hard” at the hard cancellation, Clark is still grateful for getting to tell Yorick’s story, brief as it was. “I got to adapt my favourite comic,” she wrote. “I got to have a show on TV…I hope you’ll still watch the show. That you’ll still tell your friends to watch it.”

You can watch the short-lived Y: The Last Man on FX on Hulu. Who knows, in this age of properties suddenly coming back, maybe we’ll see more of Yorick and Agent 355 someday.