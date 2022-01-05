HP Just Announced So Many Laptops I Lost Count

HP has just announced heaps of new tech at CES 2022, including new laptops, desktop PCs and monitors, focusing on hybrid work, powerful collaboration and creation technology.

“The world has been irreversibly changed,” says Alex Cho, the president of HP personal systems.

“HP is innovating to make hybrid work for everyone. Our innovations for the hybrid world provide the power to blend our most productive environments for work and creativity with our most inspired ideas so we can be our best wherever we are.”

HP announced so much tech at CES 2022, so let’s jump right into it.

HP’s new laptops

HP’s new laptops are comprised of Windows laptops and Chromebooks, with varying price points and specs.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3

Leading the charge is the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, which features a “lighter than air” design (meaning it weighs just about 1 kilogram), with a focus on being highly portable. Internally, you’ll find an Intel 12th-gen processor and 32GB of DDR5 memory, along with up to 2TB of storage capacity.

The screen comes with three options – a 1280p 400 nits screen, a 1280p, 1,000 nits option, or an OLED 3K2K 400 nits touch-screen. The Dragonfly G3 is expected to be available in March for Aussies, with pricing and availability to be confirmed.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

Moving on, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook also looks quite impressive, being the first Intel vPro (based on the Intel Evo platform) Chrome OS laptop and featuring a haptic trackpad. Specs-wise, it features 32GB of DDR4 memory, with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage capacity available.

Again, screen choice comes with three 13.5-inch options. The first option is a 1280p 400 nits panel, the second is a 1280p 1,000 nits panel, and the third is a QHD+ 2,256-by-1,504 panel, capable of 400 nits with a touch-screen. It also has Gorilla Glass 3. The Dragonfly Chromebook is expected to be available in March, with pricing to be confirmed.

Other HP laptops announced

So many laptops! HP loves showing the world its laptops and boy are there a lot of them. These include the HP Elite x360 1040 G9, the HP EliteBook 1040 G9, the HP EliteBook 800 G9 Series PCs, the HP EliteBook 600 G9 Series PCs, the HP ProBook 400 G99 Series PCs, the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 and the HP ZBook Firefly 16 G9, all intended for use anywhere. These are all expected to be available in March except for the ZBook laptops, which are still to be determined.

HP’s new desktop PCs

HP’s new desktop computers might not have as many models as their portable laptop counterparts, but they’re worth putting up a big fuss. Pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed for these devices.

The first in line is the HP ENVY Desktop PC, which uses Intel’s 12th-Generation Alder Lake desktop processor, between the Core i5-12400 and up to the Core i9-12900K. Make no mistake, this machine isn’t here to play – it’s an incredibly powerful device. This desktop also includes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB of DDR6X memory. Alternatively, you can get this PC with the AMD Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card, with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

On top of all that, up to 128GB RAM is available, along with up to 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD storage. A big focus of the Envy is also customisation, with a “one-touch open” approach.

Another desktop PC HP announced at CES 2022 was the Z2 Mini G9, a powerful mini workstation, though absolutely not as powerful as the Envy. This mini PC uses NVIDIA RTX Graphics, along with Intel K-Series processors. There’s not much else to write home about the Mini G9, but both of those specs are fairly impressive for a small device.

HP Also announced the ENVY 27-Inch All-in-One Desktop PC, built into a 27-inch monitor. It’s not exactly new, considering it’s a 27-inch model of the earlier announced 34-inch model, though it’s impressive, featuring a 4K display.

HP’s new monitors

HP did a cheeky monitor drop at CES 2022. Several new monitors were announced by HP at CES 2022, split into a few categories.

The first range of monitors are conferencing monitors, in particular the HP E24m, the E27m and the E34m. These monitors include a 5MP privacy webcam, noise-canceling microphones and front-firing speakers. They connect to your device via USB-C. The smallest model is capable of 1080p resolution, whereas the two larger models are capable of 1440p resolution, with the largest model offering a curved display. Availability is yet to be confirmed.

The next range of monitors are webcam monitors, in particular the HP M24 and the HP M27, which, like the E series, have webcams and noise-cancelling mics, connecting to your PC via USB-C. These monitors support 75hz refresh rates and FHD resolution, with IPS displays. Availability is yet to be confirmed.

Finally, that brings us to the HP Z34c G3 Curved Display, a 34-inch curved monitor. It’s the worlds largest conferencing monitor with an integrated 4K webcam, sporting a 40” screen with a 5K:2K resolution. Availability is to be confirmed.

That’s a lot of tech. Love your work at CES 2022, HP.