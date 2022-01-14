HBO’s Last of Us Show Might Have Cast Another Important Character From the Games

Batgirl adds a few more mysteries to its cast. The Marvels might have found its composer. Plus, James Wan adds yet another project to his producer schedule, and a look at what’s coming on Peacemaker. Spoilers go!

Batgirl

THR reports Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kai have joined the cast of Batgirl in undisclosed roles.

All Fun and Games

Deadline reports Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield are attached to star in All Fun and Games, a horror film from first-time feature directors Ari Costa & Eren Celeboglu. The story is said to follow “a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist.”

Thread

Meanwhile, James Wan will produce Thread at Sony, a mysterious project from director Jeremy Slater only described as “Back to the Future meets Aliens.” [Deadline]

The Marvels

/Film has word What If…? and Lovecraft Country composer Laura Karpman has been hired to score The Marvels.

Predator/Prey

According to Reuters, Predator screenwriters Jim and John Thomas have reached an “amicable resolution” with Disney regarding the franchise rights to their original script and characters.

The Last of Us

Euphoria’s Storm Reid is currently “rumoured” to be playing Riley — a character featured in the first game’s DLC Left Behind, with ties to Ellie’s backstory before she met Joel — in the upcoming Last of US TV series at HBO.

Storm Reid (Euphoria) is rumored to be playing Riley in HBO's #TheLastofUs. She arrived in Canada at about the same time that the cast/crew returned to Calgary to resume production on the show. And her mother posted this on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/3KkJNgXQG5 — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) January 13, 2022

Alien: The Series

AvP Galaxy reports Weta “will be responsible for designing and bringing the Xenomorphs to life” in Noah Hawley’s upcoming Alien TV series at FX.

Snowpiercer



Wilford stands by his “icy train” in this official synopsis for “The Tortoise and the Hare” — the third season premiere of Snowpiercer.

While Wilford emphasises his rule aboard his icy train, Layton’s pirate train continues its dangerous quest for warm spots, and comes across something entirely unexpected.

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends seek help from Reverse-Flash (the Matt Letscher version) in the synopsis for “Rage Against the Machines” airing February 2.

INFILTRATING – With the help of Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher,) the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn’t go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realise what she is side lining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle.

[Comic Book]

Peacemaker

Finally, Peacemaker and company save the world from alien “butterflies” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Choad Less Travelled”.

