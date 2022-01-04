Why Hello There, Dell XPS 13 Plus

Another CES and another bad ass XPS laptop from Dell, this time the XPS 13 has received a makeover, and an extra word.

The XPS 13 has been the darling of CES numerous times, and rightfully so. At the last release, we declared the XPS 13 was basically perfection and labelled it the best all-rounder laptop. This year, it looks to somehow trump those statements. The Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Plus what? You ask.

According to Nick DiLoreto, the XPS 13 Plus is the result of Dell realising the values of customers were changing. To him, this means it was necessary for “even greater simplicity”.

“We’ve looked to reduce finishes, we’ve simplified the interior of the product, we’ve gone to a new capacitive function row, which only lights either the media keys or the function keys depending on what the user is using … and we’ve also been looking constantly to increase the size of the keycaps in XPS products over the generations,” he said during a press briefing ahead of CES 2022.

So, 100 per cent key caps, no lattice. A seamless, glass haptic trackpad – meaning no lines around the trackpad. The finish is also redesigned. The Dell XPS 13 Plus also has four speakers.

“We thought that sound should be heard and not seen. So, when we add the two upward firing speakers, they actually fire upward through the keyboard,” DiLoreto explained.

Here’s what Dell has to say about the XPS 13 Plus:

Performance, design and packaging; from top to bottom, we’ve stripped away the unnecessary and streamlined features to deliver a complete, seamless experience. Simplified interiors make your creative experience the focus, with best-in-class edge-to-edge displays that bring your visions to life. Additionally, leading battery technology make sure you can go the distance without disruptions. And with Express Charge 2.0 that gets your laptop to about 80 per cent battery life in less than an hour, you can quickly juice up on the fly. Oh, and did we mention it’s just as light and thin? More power, without weighing you down.

Dell XPS 13 Plus specs

13.4-inch laptop

Display: 4K UHD+/3.5K OLED/FHD+

1.24kg

15.28mm thick

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Processor: (up to) 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1280P (24MB cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 14 cores)

Memory: (up to) 32GB

55WHr battery

2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery

1 USB-C to USB-A v3.0 adapter ships standard

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is available in light (Platinum) and dark (Graphite)

XPS 13 Plus is available worldwide Autumn 2022, with Windows 11 or Ubuntu 20.04 on the Developer Edition. Pricing to be confirmed nearer to shipping date.

Ultra Sharp 4K monitor

Dell didn’t stop at the XPS 13 Plus, no, no, it also used CES 2022 to give us the Ultra Sharp 32, 4K video conferencing monitor (U3223QZ).

Dell is touting this one as being designed to provide collaborative, connected and visual experiences. It features an ‘intelligent’ webcam and boasts IPS Black panel technology.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor (U3223QZ) is available worldwide on March 29. Pricing to be confirmed nearer to shipping date.