2022 Is Good, Because There’s a New Beavis and Butt-Head Movie Coming

A wise man once said, ‘The more things change, the more they suck’. That wise man was Butt-Head, of Beavis and Butt-Head fame, of course. And with a Beavis and Butt-Head revival in the works, we just gotta hope the changes are the correct ones and that the new movie doesn’t suck.

A new movie “and more” featuring the mind-bogglingly stupid teen delinquents is coming to Paramount+ as soon as this year, according to Mike Judge, creator of the animated television series.

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

“No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape,” Judge tweeted. And look, same.

The new movie would be the first sequel to the 1997 masterpiece Beavis And Butt-Head: Do America. Which was actually released by Paramount Pictures.

The controversial series originally aired in 1993 through 1997. I’ve tried explaining to Gen Z-ers why this crass TV show featuring two metalhead teens was utter brilliance. And despite it being a cornerstone of my youth, it’s hard to convince them Beavis and Butt-Head wasn’t just boring and vulgar.

Beavis and Butt-Head is basically about the two titular heroes sitting around all day watching music videos, eating junk food and partaking in toilet humour, there’s also violence and they “try to score chicks”.

The last time we saw Beavis and/or Butt-Head loitering at the Maxi-Mart was 2011 when MTV commissioned a short season of new episodes.

But this isn’t the first time there’s been chatter of a proper Beavis and Butt-Head revival. The head-banging, couch-dwelling masters of snark were expected to make a comeback in 2020.

At the time, it was said the series would be “a reimagining” (read: would appeal to Gen Z) with Judge aboard to write, produce and again do those the familiar voices.

Anyway, fingers crossed this revival doesn’t suck.

Heh-heh-heh.